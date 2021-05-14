A-Rod Went on a Dinner Date After J-Lo & Ben Affleck’s Reunion—Here’s Who He Invited

A night in. Alex Rodriguez’s date after Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck‘s vacation in Montana proves he’s finding ways to have fun, too. But instead of focusing on romance, the former MLB star is putting family first by spending an evening with his daughters, Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13.

The former New York Yankee, 45, took to Instagram on Thursday, May 13, to share a glimpse at their “#DaddyDinnerDate,” as he put it in the caption of his post. “Din din with my girls,” he added, alongside a photo of himself and his teen daughters gathered around a dinner table. While many fans took to the comments to talk about how delicious their meal looked, others couldn’t help but notice something else in A-Rod’s photo. As one fan noted, the table had “three additional place settings,” yet “three are missing… J-Lo and her two coconuts,” they wrote, referring to A-Rod’s ex-fiancée and her 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme.

Rodriguez and Lopez announced their split in April 2021 after four years together. The pair, who started dating in 2017 and got engaged in 2019, revealed the news in a joint statement at the time. Weeks later, news broke that J-Lo reconnected with her ex and former fiancé, Ben Affleck. The duo were first spotted “spending time” together at her home in California. Not long after, sources revealed J-Lo and Ben went on vacation together in Montana for a week before Mother’s Day weekend in May 2021.

As far as how A-Rod’s taking it, the former athlete’s “mind is racing” thinking about J-Lo’s “renewed relationship” with Ben, a source told HollywoodLife on Wednesday, May 12. “Alex is a little jealous as his mind is racing on what Jen could be doing with Ben by possibly starting this new renewed relationship,” the insider said at the time. “A couple of friends are razzing him about it too and referencing that Ben is a Red Sox fan to add some fuel to the fire.”



And it isn’t just the idea that J-Lo may be back together with her ex that’s bothering A-Rod. The father of two is hung up on how she “moved on so fast and so easy” following their split only weeks earlier. As the insider explained, “But the thing that is really getting to Alex the most is that she got in a potential relationship so soon after theirs broke, because he still loves her. It’s really messing with his head that she may have moved on so fast and so easy.”