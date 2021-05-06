A-Rod Just Posted a Photo With His Ex-Wife Days After J-Lo Hung Out With Ben Affleck

Many social media users were surprised when they spotted Alex Rodriguez and Cynthia Scurtis‘ latest photo—in part because the flick of the former MLB star and his ex-wife comes amid speculation that his ex-fiancée, Jennifer Lopez, is “spending time” with her ex Ben Affleck again. Was A-Rod trying to send a message?

The former New York Yankee, 45, took to Instagram on Wednesday, May 5, to share a series of photos with his family at a Boys and Girls Club of America event. In his caption for the post, Rodriguez revealed that the organization inducted him into their Alumni Hall of Fame. “Tonight was personal,” he wrote. “I am so incredibly honored and touched to be inducted into the Boys & Girls Club Hall of Fame.” The former baseball star brought his two daughters, Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13, along for the event and shared a picture with them as the first snap in his Instagram post. But fans were soon surprised to see that Rodriguez even decided to include a flick with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis.

Rodriguez and Scurtis married in 2002. The pair welcomed their two daughters before Scurtis eventually filed for divorce in 2008, just months after the birth of their youngest child Ella. At the time, Scurtis cited “emotional abandonment” due to “extra-marital affairs and other marital misconduct” in her divorce papers, accusing Rodriguez of being unfaithful during her pregnancy.

During his relationship with Jennifer Lopez, Rodriguez was accused again of being a “serial cheater” and a “liar” by Scurtis’ brother, who sued him for fraud. Lopez, meanwhile, reportedly broke things off with Rodriguez in April 2021 after he “broke her trust” amid rumors that he had an affair with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy.

Given Rodriguez’s rocky relationship with his ex-wife, chances are that she simply attended Wednesday’s event to support him and their daughters. As for Lopez, the “In the Morning” singer is believed to be “spending time” with her ex-fiancé, Affleck. On Friday, April 30, Page Six reported that the actor was photographed in a white SUV belonging to J-Lo.

According to sources who spoke to the site, Lopez’s security has driven the actor to hang out at her home at least three times since her split with Rodriguez—but for now, the pair are just “friends.”