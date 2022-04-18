A-Rod Was Just Seen With His Ex-Wife After J-Lo’s Engagement—Here’s What They Did Together

Quality time. Alex Rodriguez and his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis spent the day together after his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez announced her engagement to Ben Affleck. The ex-New York Yankees player and Scurtis were seen on April 16, 2022, at the NBA Playoffs game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Memphis Grizzlies.

A-Rod posted an Instagram picture of Scurtis and their family going to the game together on their plane. “Memphis bound. 🏀 Two girls. Three parents. One goal: Winning #Game1,” he captioned the selfie. The ex-couple share two daughters: Natasha, 17, and Ella, 13. Scurtis’ current husband, Angel Lopez, also joined along for the game night.

​​Rodriguez and Scurtis married in 2002, but filed for divorce in 2008. Scurtis cited “emotional abandonment” due to “extra-marital affairs and other marital misconduct” in her divorce papers at the time. J-Lo’s split from A-Rod echoed the same reasons, as rumors surfaced of A-Rod cheating with Southern Charm’s Madison Lecroy.

A-Rod’s outing with his ex-wife comes two weeks after Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck announced their engagement. A-Rod and the “Marry Me” star were together from 2017 and announced their engagement 2 years later. However, they announced their split a year ago on April 2021. The “On the Floor” singer was sighted with her ex-fiancé and Argo director Ben Affleck soon after she called it quits with A-Rod. called it splits.

Rodriguez was awkwardly confronted on his Sports show “Sunday Night Baseball” on April 10, 2022, when it came to reacting to the news of his ex-fiancéeex-fiance’s new engagement. “It’s great to see.” He laughed about a comment about new engagements in the world. “Happiness and world peace is what we’re looking for.”

