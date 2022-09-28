Who Is Alex Herring? Try Guys’ Ned’s Employee Also Cheated on Her Fiancé of Over 11 Years

Since The Try Guys drama that rocked the internet, fans have wanted to know more about Alex Herring and who Ned Fulmer cheated on his wife with.

Alex is an associate producer for The Try Guys, a a video company founded by Ned and three former BuzzFeed employees, Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfield and Eugene Lee Yang. In September 2022, rumors swirled that Ned cheated on his wife, Ariel Fulmer, with Alex. (Ned and Ariel married in 2012 after two years of dating. They welcomed their first child, Wesley, in 2018, and their second child, Finley, in 2020.)

The rumors came from a Reddit thread (and Twitter thread) that noted that Ned was missing from The Try Guys’ past three videos and intros, as well as the group’s podcast. Ariel was also missing from her podcast, You Can Sit With Us, which she hosts with the partners of The Try Guys members. Fans also theorized that there was drama between Ned and The Try Guys when Ned and Alex were seen in an Instagram photo with The Try Guys promoting Keith’s “Eat the Menu” series at Caesar’s Palace’s buffet in Las Vegas, however, Ned didn’t make the final cut of the video.

The rumors continued when a Reddit user claimed they saw Ned and Alex kissing at a club in New York City and posted alleged messages from Alex’s fiance, Will Thayer, about the affair. “So basically I went out to niagara the club last night and saw her making out with ned from the try guys, i have videos if needed,” the message to Will read. The message continued, “she was wearing a red dress idk if that helps.” The user also claimed they talked to Ariel for an hour about the infidelity.

So who is Alex Herring? Read on for what we know about who Ned Fulmer cheated on his wife with and Alex Fulmer’s own affair with her fiance.

Did Alex Herring cheat with Ned Fulmer?

Did Alex Herring cheat with Ned Fulmer on Ariel Fulmer and Will Thayer? The answer is yes. Ned confirmed he cheated on Ariel with Alex in an Instagram post on September 27, 2022. Family should have always been my priority but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship,” Ned wrote “I’m sorry for any pain that my actions may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel. The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that’s where I am going to focus my attention.” Ned also tagged Ariel and The Try Guys. The Try Guys also confirmed in their own Instagram post at the time that Ned was no longer a part of the group after his affair with Alex. “Ned Fulmer is no longer working with The Try Guys. As a result of a thorough internal review, we do not see a path forward together,” The Try Guys wrote. “We thank you for your support as we navigate this change.” Ariel, for her part, also shared her own Instagram post on the drama, where she confirmed that she and Ned are still together after his affair with Alex. “Thanks to everyone who has reached out to me – it means a lot. Nothing is more important to me and Ned than our family, and all we request right now is that you respect our privacy for the sake of our kids,” Ariel wrote in her post, which she captioned with a black heart. Ned reposted both The Try Guys’ and Ariel’s posts on his Instagram Story.

Who is Alex Herring?

Who is Alex Herring? Alex, whose full name is Alexandra, was an associate producer at The Try Guys and starred in the channel’s YouTube series, “Food Babies,” with senior editor YB Chang. The series is a spinoff of The Try Guys video, “Food Daddies” which starred Ned and Keith as they made eating videos. Alex’s Linkedin also lists her as an Associate Producer at 2nd Try LLC, The Try Guys’ production company. She was promoted to the role in August 2020. She started at the company as a Production Manager in August 2018. Before that, Alex worked with The Try Guys as a Production Manager in the branded department at BuzzFeed. She also worked as a Production Coordinator at Lock & Valentine and a Production Coordinator at DNA Inc. She graduated from the University of Hawai’i at Hilo in 2014 with a bachelor’s of arts degree in communication and media studies. She also graduated from West Ranch High School in Stevenson Ranch, California, in 2009.

According to her Instagram, @aaherring, Alex has known Will since 2012, when she posted a photo of them with face masks on with the caption, “Cleansing our pores 😄 #itburns #canitakeitoffnow.” Will and Alex met at the University of Hawai’i at Hilo. In 2012, she shared a photo of them at school. “Working hard or hardly working … @whtree #finalscansuckit #notreallyilovestudyingforfinals #hashtag,” she captioned the picture.

The two started dating in 2011 and celebrated their five-year anniversary at Disneyland in June 2016. “5 year anniversary at the happiest place on earth 💕 #areyoufeelingitnowmrkrabs,” Alex captioned an Instagram photo of her and Will. At the time of Alex and Ned’s cheating scandal, Alex and Will were engaged and together for 11 years.

Where is Alex Herring now after Ned Fulmer’s cheating scandal?

Where is Alex Herring now after Ned Fulmer’s cheating scandal? The Try Guys members Keith, Zach and Eugene, as well as the group’s senior editor YB Chang have unfollowed both Alex and Ned Social media, according to fans. Will has also unfollowed Alex on Instagram, as well as removed all of their photos together and made his account private. Alex, for her part, has limited her comments on her Instagram, though her account remains public.

As of writing this, Alex also still has photos of her and Will on her Instagram. In November 2021, she shared a photo of her and Will at Tunnels Beach in Haena, Kauai Hawaii with the caption, “Our favorite beach 🌺” She also shared a photo of her and Will at the Rosenthal Winery in Malibu, California, in October 2019 in honor of his birthday. “Birthday to my bb boi 🥂🎉 Love you chode ❤️” she captioned a photo of her and Will holding a cake that read, “Happy bday Will.” Alex also shared a photo of her and Will dressed up in retro attire in October 2018. “Happy birthday to my chode,” she captioned the photo.

Alex also still has photos of her with Try Guys employees Keith and YB on her Instagram, as of writing this. She and Ned no longer follow each other.