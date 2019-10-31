Alessandra Ambrosio Just Made Tie-Dye Totally Fall-Appropriate

Scroll To See More Images

While it may be cooling off in many parts of the country, Los Angeles is still wavering—much to my chagrin—at around 80 degrees. As I watch my friends and family on the east coast bundle up in cozy sweaters and plaid jackets, I’m left in the City of Angels, debating whether or not it’s too hot to wear jeans. Like a beacon of hope, though, Alessandra Ambrosio’s latest street style outfit has made its way into my universe—creating the perfect way to bring fall style to Los Angeles heat. Can you hear the chorus of angels singing? Because I sure can.

On Wednesday, Alessandra Ambrosio stepped out for a walk in Los Angeles, updating the tie-dye trend for fall. As you probably know, tie-dye has been huge in the past seasons and, according to the spring/summer 2020 runways, is here to stay in the new year. But how does one wear it transitionally? Alessandra Ambrosio has our answer. The model paired a simple and chic tie-dye t-shirt with flare jeans and white sneakers. Add in Ambrosio’s round sunnies and cooler-than-I-am brown bag, and you’ve got a transitional fall outfit match made in heaven.

Figuring out what to wear when it’s hot hot but not chilly is honestly the most difficult sartorial struggle. My wardrobe is separated by season, so I have few summer-weather pieces in fall hues. Most of my autumnal clothes are cozy sweaters and jeans, so working out how to achieve the perfect fall look without sweating my ass off is hard. That’s why I was so relieved to see Alessandra Ambrosio’s fall street style look. It’s both quintessentially Los Angeles with a little bit of an autumnal flare. You better believe I’ll be recreating this look until the weather cools down sometime after Christmas.