Alessandra Ambrosio Shows Off Her Grungy Glam Weekend Look in NYC

Alessandra Ambrosio in NYC. Photo: INF

Alessandra Ambrosio hit the streets of NYC over the weekend and it wasn’t slumming it in sweats for this Victoria’s Secret Angel. In trend du jour fitted military-inspired cargos, tough-meets-sexy lace-up leather boots and moto jacket, the model mom perfectly illustrated a bit of grunge glamour. Ambrosio topped her look with a snakeskin tote and cozy, perfect for a chilly spring day scarf. After lunching with gal pals at Nello, Ambrosio was spotted shopping at Barneys (possibly picking up a few more items like her chic accessories?).

What do you think of this off-duty model’s weekend ensemble? Let us know in the comments below!

