Alessandra Ambrosio: Shopping For

It’s probably true that 80 percent of the time we see Alessandra Ambrosio she’s either in a bathing suit, lingerie or some sort of sexy Victoria’s Secret ensemble. But while you’re used to seeing her bare it all, you might not know that the girl has amazing street style. An expert mix of classic simplicity, California boho and a bit of Brazilian flair, Ale looks just as good on her off-duty days as she does during her swimsuit shootsand we all know that’s pretty damn good. We shopped a complete outfit inspired by the supermodel, and we can only hope that we look half as good as she does when we put it on.

1. Altamont leather jacket, $250, at All Saints

2. Spitfire weekend shades, $40, at Nasty Gal

3. Pamela Love skull pendant, $115, at Barneys

4. Isharya bangles set, $95, at Net-A-Porter

5. Oasis croc tote bag, $62.76, at ASOS

6. Fedora, $140, at rag & bone

7. Leather lace-up ankle boots, $143.44, at ASOS

8. Essie nail polish in Fifth Avenue, $8, at Essie

9. Grey silk frill dress, $185, at Topshop

10. Tolani Honeycomb scarf, $59.50, at Singer 22