Because it’s Fridayand it’s almost bikini seasonwe wanted to share with you these brand new, ridiculously hot photos of Alessandra Ambrosio from the inaugural issue of GQ Brazil. Try not to get too depressed once you remember that the Victoria’s Secret Angel has had a child, and in the case that you do, please don’t let the knife and/or spear gun she’s wielding in the shoot give you any ideas. Enjoy!

Photos: Gavin Bond for GQ Brazil