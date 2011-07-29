Alessandra Ambrosio Goes All Androgynous in LOVE, We Die

As if LOVE magazine wasn’t already rocking our world with those phenom covers coming out on the daily, images of an editorial starring Alessandra Ambrosio from the next issue just showed up on Models.com, and they are fan-freaking-tastic.

As a Victoria’s Secret Angel and Dolce & Gabbana favorite, Alessandra Ambrosio is known for her feminine sex appeal. But shot by Boo George, she is transformed into this androgynous, Cindy Crawford hybrid that is so cool that it makes me want to scream. In military-inspired looks, Alessandra Ambrosio shows her range is broader than just sex and Italian glamour. These are only a portion of the full editorial and I cannot wait to see the rest.

Are you as into these photographs as I am?