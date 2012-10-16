Alessandra Ambrósio Chosen To Model $2.5 Million Victoria’s Secret Bra Months After Having a Baby

Three weeks after having a baby, the only fashion on most new mothers’ minds is if they have sweatpants without spit-up on them. But not for Alessandra Ambrósio. The Brazilian bombshell was breastfeeding her infant son when she got a call from the folks at Victoria’s Secret, who told her that she was chosen as the model to showcase the infamous”Fantasy Bra” in VS’ fashion show on December 4.

The storied Fantasy Bra is a brassiere loaded with more jewels than Ivana Trump‘s bank vault, and each year one lucky Victoria’s Secret Angel struts down the runway proudly displaying the creation (last year, Miranda Kerr did the honors). The bra — worth $2.5 million — features a push-up design with amethysts, sapphires, rubies, and diamonds — along with a 20-carat white diamond in the center. The matching belt has more than 5,200 precious gems.

“It was perfect for me,” Ambrósio said.

Take a look at Alessandra showing off the bra, and let us know — would you rock this bra a few months after giving birth?