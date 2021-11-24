Here’s Where the Last Gucci Heirs Are Now & If They Still Speak to Their Mom After She Murdered Their Dad

If you’ve watched House of Gucci, you may want to know about Alessandra and Allegra Gucci’s net worths now and what happened to the last Gucci daughters after their mother was arrested for the murder of their father.

House of Gucci, which premiered on November 24, 2021, tells the story of Alessandra and Allegra’s parents: Maurizio Gucci, the last Gucci heir to run the luxury Italian fashion house, and Patrizia Reggiani, his ex-wife who was accused of his murder. The movie—which stars Adam Driver and Lady Gaga as Maurizio and Patrizia respectively—is based on the 2001 book, The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed, which investigated Maurizio’s death and why Patrizia may have wanted to kill him.

Alessandra and Allegra’s father, Maurizio, was born on September 26, 1948, in Florence. He was the grandson of Guccio Gucci, the founder of the Italian fashion house, Gucci. In 1983, Maurizio launched a legal war against his uncle, Aldo Gucci, for control over the company after he became the majority stakeholder following his father’s death. Aldo accused Maurizio of forging his father’s signature to avoid paying inheritance taxes, which he was originally found guilty of but was later acquitted. After he was acquitted, Maurizio sold 47.8 percent of Gucci to Investcorp, a Bahrain-based investment fund that also owned Tiffany & Co, in 1988. Maurizio was made chairman of Gucci in 1989, however he sold his remaining stocks for $170 million to Investcorp in 1993 after the company’s finances were in the red from his leadership. The sale ended the Gucci family’s association with Gucci.

Maurizio and Patrizia married in 1972 and had two daughters. Their first daughter, Alessandra, was born in 1977, followed by their second daughter, Allegra, in 1981. Maurizio and Patrizia separated in 1985 after he told her that he was taking a business trip to Florence, and sent a friend to Patrizia the next day to inform her that he would not be coming back and that their marriage was over. In 1990, Maurizio started dating Paola Franchi, a childhood friend who attended his wedding to Patrizia. Maurizio and Patrizia finalized their divorce in 1994. As part of their settlement, Maurizio agreed to pay Patrizia an annual alimony of $1.47 million. By law, Patrizia was also no longer to use Gucci as her last name. So where are Alessandra and Allegra Gucci now? Read on for what happened to Alessandra and Allegra Gucci’s parents and how much their estate is worth after the death of their father.

What happened to Alessandra and Allegra Gucci’s parents?

What happened to Alessandra and Allegra Gucci’s parents? Maurizio was shot and killed by a hired hitman at 8:30 a.m. on March 27, 1995, as he walked up the steps to the building of his private office at Via Palestro 20 in Milan. His murder came a year after he finalized his divorce from Patrizia. Two years after his death, Patrizia was arrested and accused of hiring the hitman that murdered Maurizio. Patrizia’s arrest came after an anonymous tip to police in January 1997. According to prosecutors, Patrizia—who was nicknamed the “Black Widow” in the media—had a motive to kill her husband due to the believed jealousy and resentment she had toward him at the time. The prosecutors argued that Patrizia wanted control over the Gucci estate and to prevent Maurizio from marrying his partner, Paola Franchi, because the marriage would’ve cut Patrizi’s alimony in half to $860,000 a year. The hitman who killed Maurizio was Benedetto Ceraulo, a pizzeria owner in debt, who had been hired by Patrizia through her psychic and close friend, Giuseppina “Pina” Auriemma.

The three were discovered as the perpetrators of the crime after an undercover police officer recorded a call with all of them, in which he posed as a hitman threatening Patrizia to pay the rest of the money she owed the group for Maurizio’s murder. Witnesses also attested that Patrizia had asked them and others in Milan about hiring a hitman. Another piece of evidence was the entry Patrizia wrote in her Cartier diary the day Maurizio died: “Paradeisos,” which is Greek for “paradise.” “I think that Patrizia was bothered above all that she couldn’t call herself a Gucci any more,” Paola said in court, according to the Associated Press.

During her trial, Patrizia’s lawyers denied that she ordered for Maurizio to be assassinated and instead was framed and blackmailed by Pina. Patrizia later contradicted her account by telling the court that the murder was “worth every lira.” “In Pina’s eyes, Patrizia Reggiani Martinelli was a golden cow, to be milked for money,” Patrizia’s lawyers said. After a five-month trial, Patrizia, Pina and Benedetto were convicted of premeditated murder. Patrizia was sentenced to 29 years in prison.

After she was sent to prison at the San Vittore Prison—also known as the Opera prison—in Milan, Patrizia asked that her conviction be overturned because a brain tumor she underwent surgery for in 1992 had impaired her and made her incapable of planning a murder. An appeals court in Milan upheld her conviction in 2000 but reduced her sentence to 26 years. That same year, Patrizia attempted to commit suicide by hanging herself with a bed sheet, but was found by prison guards and taken to the hospital. In 2011, Patrizia became eligible for parole under a work-release program, but refused to stay in prison. “I’ve never worked in my life, I won’t start now,” she told her lawyer at the time. She later took a parole job in 2014 and was released after 16 years in prison. She finished her parole on the credit of good behavior in October 2016 and was a free woman after 18 years of parole and prison time.

What is Alessandra and Allegra Gucci’s relationship with Patrizia Reggiani?

What is Alessandra and Allegra Gucci’ relationship with Patrizia Reggiani now? After she was released from prison, Patrizia served her parole at Bozart, a costume jewelry firm in Milan, as a “design consultant,” according to a 2016 interview with The Guardian. Patrizia—who joked that her outfit was from Zara because she couldn’t afford Gucci anymore—moved at the time to a townhouse in Milan with her then-89-year-old mother. Patrizia confirmed at the time that she hadn’t spoken to Alessandra and Allegra much since she was released from prison after she was charged for the of their father. “We are going through a bad time now,” she said. “They don’t understand me and have cut off my financial support. I have nothing, and I haven’t even met my two grandsons.”

However, Alessandra and Allegra didn’t end their relationship with Patrizia completely. Harper’s Bazaar reported in 2016 that Patrizia went on a recent trip to New York and London to visit her daughter. She also had a boyfriend at the time who lived in Switzerland. Alessandra and Allegra also remained close with Patrizia while she was in jail. The daughters were a part of the campaign for a retrial of their mother’s case, according to Vogue. They argued that Patrizia was “not in command of her mental faculties at the time of the murder” after she underwent surgery to remove a brain tumor in 1992. Vogue also reported that Allegra studied law in order to help her mother’s case.

Where are Alessandra and Allegra Gucci now?

Where are Alessandra and Allegra Gucci now? Alessandra and Allegra were 20 and 16 years old respectively when their mother was arrested for the murder of their father in 1997. According to The Guardian, both Alessandra and Allegra married while Patrizia was in jail, and welcomed sons with their husbands. Other than that, both Alessandra an Allegra have led private lives since what happened to their parents, so there isn’t much known about them.

What are Alessandra and Allegra Gucci’s net worths?

What are Alessandra and Allegra Gucci’s net worths? According to Meaww, Alessandra and Allegra Gucci are worth $400 million after the death of their father, who was worth around the same amount when he died. The daughters were given control of their father’s estate after their mother was found guilty of his murder in 1997. Allegra and Alessandra also inherited their father’s yachts, “Creole” and “Avel,” as well as homes in New York, Saint Moritz and Milan. In an interview with Classic Boat magazine in 2013, Allegra talked about how she and her sister keep her father’s spirit alive through his boats. “My father would be so happy to see the boats now and how his philosophy of them is continuing,” she said. In 2008, Alessandra also launched her own line of luxury handbags called AG Limited Editions. She named three of the bags after herself, her father and her grandfather.

In 2017, Alessandra and Allegra refused to pay their mother her divorce settlement, according to Forbes.. The case went to Italy’s Supreme Court and Patrizia won. The judge ruled that Patrizia will continue to receive her annual alimony of $1.47 million because, before his death, Maurizio had signed documents n which he agreed to pay her the sum for the rest of her life. In 2013, Women’s Wear Daily reported that Allegra and Alessandra were accused of tax evasion after they allegedly didn’t pay 4.5 million euros (or $5 million) in taxes from 2004 to 2010. They were acquitted of the tax evasion charges on the grounds of insufficient evidence in 2014. WWD reported at the time that Gaetano Ruta, the prosecutor of the case, believe that Alessandra and Allegra did commit tax evasion, but not enough proof of guilt was presented during the preliminary hearing.

