Object Of Desire
Aleksander Black Cut Out Bootie, $99, at ninewest.com.
Reason #1
Every girl needs a black bootie come fall. Trade in your traditional leather or suede style for a cutting-edge pair.
Reason #2
Show off a little skin (and your minx pedicure) this fall. While fall is always a bit more modest, your feet can do the flaunting.
Reason #3
Featured in the pages of Cosmopolitan and now in StyleCaster‘s Newsroom, these 4-inch cut-out booties will ensure that you stand fashionably tall throughout the season.