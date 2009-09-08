Object Of Desire

Aleksander Black Cut Out Bootie, $99, at ninewest.com.

Reason #1

Every girl needs a black bootie come fall. Trade in your traditional leather or suede style for a cutting-edge pair.

Reason #2

Show off a little skin (and your minx pedicure) this fall. While fall is always a bit more modest, your feet can do the flaunting.

Reason #3

Featured in the pages of Cosmopolitan and now in StyleCaster‘s Newsroom, these 4-inch cut-out booties will ensure that you stand fashionably tall throughout the season.