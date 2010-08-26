Alejandro Ingelmo’s Pony Hair Wedges Give My Heart A KickStart

I would not venture to say that I have a signature style. Going boho on stressful days would feel disingenuous and donning a tough leather jacket all Fall would belie my girly side. I’ve been known to skew preppy when the inspiration hits, and refined when I want to acquiesce to my Virgo sun sign. So for me it all comes down to that heart stopping piece that’s worth its weight in jealous stares.

Enter: Alejandro Ingelmo‘s laminated metal pony hair boot wedges. Even the words sound amazing. I am a sucker for the wedge and that shimmering metallic detail is so beautiful I want to put these on a pedestal in my living room. But I won’t. I’ll wear them with skinny jeans and long skirts and draped minis because although they’re bold, they’re versatile. And at risk of upsetting the bf, I don’t know if I’ve ever fallen this hard.



Alejandro Ingelo Pony Hair Wedges, $1720.30, at Luisaviaoma