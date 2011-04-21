Alejandro Ingelmo Fall 2011 Lookbook: Beyond Amazing

I know we are explorers in continuous search of the next sick deal. We want to look amazing without having Daphne Guinness dollars. Every once in awhile, though, there comes the need to give up the cash to a higher cause, nay, a better designer.

Alejandro Ingelmo makes some sweet shoes. They are expensive, but as previously mentioned, quite sweet. The press release for Fall 2011 reads that Ingelmo, “explores the idea of exposure using an origami-like method of manipulating leather to fold pieces and expose the wearer just as a shirt collar folds open.” Sounds so pretty and it is. With updated 70s styles, these are shoes meant for saving up for. I dig the gold booties, what are you feeling?