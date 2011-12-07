Alec Baldwin Tries to Kill His Twitter Feed Following Flight

For a man that claims a word game was the reason he got kicked off an American Airlines flight at JFK yesterday, Alec Baldwin had little to say when it came to his Twitter feed last night other than buzz off.

The notoriously fly-off-the-handle actor appeared to be annoyed after news reports quickly spread that the 30 Rock star was booted from a flight bound for L.A. after a fight with a flight attendant following his refusal to turn off his phone. Baldwin’s rep later claimed it was because he was playing a word game, but that’s not the kind of game he had in mind when he belligerently tweeted the following message to his fans late last evening:

“Let’s play a game called Mass Unfollowing. I want to crash this acct and start again. But, tonight at 10 PM, NY time, unfollow me.”

Cranky much? It sounds like someone’s been hitting the Angry Birds app a little too hard lately…