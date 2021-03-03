Alec Baldwin Just Responded to Rumors His New Baby With Hilaria Is the ‘Product of an Affair’

Shutting it down. Alec Baldwin responded to Hilaria affair rumors after an Instagram user accused him of lying about their newborn baby.

Hilaria announced the birth of the couple’s sixth child, a baby daughter named Lucia, on Monday, March 1, with a photo of the mom in bed with her newborn and her other five children: Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 2, and Eduardo, 5 months. Alec, who took the picture, also shares daughter Ireland, 25, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Though most of the responses to Hilaria’s post were positive, one Instagram user commented that her “first response” to the picture was “Yikes,” to which Alec responded, “I believe that people should simply say ‘Congratulations’ or just shut the fuck up. That’s it.”

Another Instagram user then speculated about whether the Lucia was fully Alec’s or Hilaria’s and if the baby was the “product of an affair.”

“Who’s the mother? She wasn’t pregnant. She gave birth six months ago. If it was a surrogate, just say that,” the user wrote. “If the baby was adopted, just say that. If the baby was the product of an affair and you’ve decided to raise it with your wife, just say that. If you don’t want to say anything — why don’t you both constantly stop posting. Raise your kids in private.”

That’s when Alec shut down the second troll, denying that he and Hilaria were lying about Lucia’s parentage. “Shut the fuck up,” Alec wrote. “Mind your own business.” He went on to call the user “not very smart.”

People confirmed on Tuesday, March 2, that the couple had welcomed Lucia via surrogate. Lucia was born only five months after Hilaria and Alec welcomed their fifth child, Eduardo.

After the speculation over Lucia’s parentage, Hilaria took to her Instagram with a cryptic quote by Haim G. Ginott that seemed to be directed at her and her husband’s critics.

“I have come to the frightening conclusion that I am the decisive element. It is my personal approach that creates the climate. It is my daily mood that makes the weather,” the quote read. “I possess tremendous power to make life miserable or joyous. I can be a tool fo torture or an instrument of inspiration, I can be humiliate or humor, hurt or heal.”

The quote continued, In all situations, it is my response that decides whether a crisis is escalated or de-escalated, and a person is humanized or de-humanized. If we treat people as they are, we make them worse. If we treat people as they ought to be, we help them become what they are capable of becoming.” Hilaria captioned the post, “We go high…”