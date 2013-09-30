Well This is Embarrassing: Alec Baldwin Stars in Prenatal Yoga Video with Wife Hilaria

If you were worried that the end of “30 Rock” would have a negative impact on Alec Baldwin‘s career: Never fear. He’s starring in a prenatal yoga video. Wait, what?

The Golden Globe award-winning actor can now be seen stretching alongside then-pregnant wife Hilaria Baldwin in her new prenatal yoga video. In the video, Baldwin helps assist his wife in particular stretches. While it’s noble of the movie and TV star to lend his expertise, it’s clear the too-cool-for-school actor is pretty embarrassed.

Regardless, we can’t help but be amused that the star of “Glengarry Glen Ross” is now getting his Om on. Oh, the things we do in the name of love.

Watch the video below to see an awkward Alec give a helping hand to his pregnant wife.