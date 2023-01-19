Alec Baldwin’s Net Worth Reveals What He Could Lose if He’s Found Guilty of Involuntary Manslaughter

He’s one of the most recognizable and beloved faces in Hollywood with a career spanning more than four decades, but since being charged with involuntary manslaughter for the accidental fatal shooting of a cinematographer, Alec Baldwin’s net worth could be in jeopardy.

On January 19, 2023, the veteran actor was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed shortly after a prop gun loaded with a live round misfired during rehearsals for Rust, a film Baldwin was working on as the lead actor and producer.

“During the initial investigation, it was determined that actor/producer Alec Baldwin was the person that fired the weapon,” Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said during a press conference. “We identified two other people who handled and or inspected the loaded firearm prior to Baldwin firing the weapon. These two individuals are armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and assistant director David Halls. All three individuals have been cooperative in the investigation and have provided statements.” The incident and subsequent criminal charges, particularly if he’s found guilty, threaten Baldwin’s reputation as an award-winning filmmaker, which would in turn affect his impressive fortune including acting deals and endorsements.

What is Alec Baldwin’s net worth?

What is Alec Baldwin’s net worth? Celebrity Net Worth estimates Alec Baldwin’s fortune to be around $70 million. A New York native, Alexander Rae Baldwin III was born on April 3rd, 1958 in Amityville (yes, the same town as the iconic horror movie). His parents are direct descendants of immigrants that came from England to the United States on the Mayflower, making the Baldwins one of the oldest European families in American history.

After completing a Tisch School of the Arts acting degree at New York University, Baldwin was accepted into the Actor’s Studio, a famous organization that has helped launch the careers of Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Marlon Brando and Sidney Poitier, among others. Baldwin’s debut role began on the soap opera The Doctors, in which he starred from 1980 to 1982. His breakout role came in Beetlejuice (1988) and from there, he cemented himself in Hollywood with roles in The Hunt for Red October and Alice, directed by Woody Allen. His biggest role by far though came in 2001 in Pearl Harbor, for which he was paid $250,000 at the time according to the Wall Street Journal. The film ended up making $450 million at the box office but it’s unclear whether Baldwin was entitled to a percentage of earnings.

Throughout his career, Baldwin has become well-known for his charity work and philanthropy, having created the Carol M. Baldwin Cancer Research Fund in 2001 in honor of his mother who is a breast cancer survivor. While acting as the spokesperson for Capital One Financial, Baldwin was said to have stipulated in his contract that all $14 million of his salary be donated to the charity.

Baldwin and his wife Hilaria‘s property portfolio is impressive. Since 2011, their primary residence has been a penthouse apartment in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village—a neighborhood many celebrities call home. Between 2011 and 2019 the couple paid $16 million to combine what were originally six apartments, establishing a huge three-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath property spanning 4,137 square feet. In 2022, they purchased a 55-acre property in Arlington, Vermont, which boasts a 10,000-square-foot historical house that dates back to the 1700s.

What was Alec Baldwin’s Rust salary?

What was Alec Baldwin’s Rust salary? For the roles of lead actor and producer in the independent project, Baldwin earned $150,000 and $100,000 respectively, The Hollywood Reporter discovered in November 2021. The movie was slated to cost a little over $7.2 million according to a draft of the production budget dated September 8, 2021. “I would say this movie will be a struggle, but I wouldn’t say it would have crashed and burned,” says one source with knowledge of similar productions who reviewed the budget. “I’m not sure why they needed six producers taking fees. They’d be falling all over each other if they’re really on set. But it’s not unheard of.” Baldwin was believed to have taken on the film as a passion project rather than a money gig.

But the film is unlikely to be made since the tragic accidental death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Prosecutors argued there was a “pattern of criminal disregard for safety” on the Rust set and according to AP, seven crew members walked off in protest just six hours before the shooting in October 2021, in response to working conditions. According to The LA Times, safety protocols standard in the industry, including gun inspections, were not strictly followed. “Corners were being cut — and they brought in nonunion people so they could continue shooting,” the knowledgeable person said.

Assistant director David Halls signed a plea agreement for the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon in relation to Hutchins’ accidental death in late October 2021, according to a press release. “After a thorough review of the evidence and the laws of the state of New Mexico, I have determined that there is sufficient evidence to file criminal charges against Alec Baldwin and other members of the Rust film crew,” Carmack-Altwies said in a statement. “On my watch, no one is above the law, and everyone deserves justice.”

According to District Attorney Carmack-Atwiles’ statement, New Mexico law will be applied to the two charges against Baldwin. “The first charge can be referred to simply as involuntary manslaughter. For this charge to be proved there must be underlying negligence. Under New Mexico law, involuntary manslaughter is a fourth-degree felony and is punishable by up to 18 months in jail and a $5,000 fine. This charge also includes the misdemeanor charge of negligent use of a firearm, which would likely merge as a matter of law.

The statement continued, “The other charge is involuntary manslaughter in the commission of a lawful act. This charge requires proof that there was more than simple negligence involved in a death. This is also a fourth-degree felony punishable by up to 18 months in jail and up to a $5,000 fine. This charge includes a firearm enhancement or added mandatory penalty because a firearm was involved. The firearm enhancement makes the crime punishable by a mandatory five years in jail.” Carmack-Altwies continued: “There is a very clear process for pursuing justice in this case. “We are committed to upholding the integrity of that process to ensure equal justice under the law.”

Baldwin sought to clear his name in November 2022 by suing people involved in handling and supplying the loaded gun that was in his hands when it fired. According to AP, he filed a ross-complaint in Los Angeles alleging negligence against some of the people sued by a script supervisor, Mamie Mitchell. Among other things, it seeks a share of any damages that Mitchell may win from the people Baldwin names and asks that they pay for any damages assessed against him. Mitchell, who was standing behind Hutchins, sued Baldwin as a producer on the film as well as the production company and others, for assault and negligence.

“This tragedy occurred on a movie set — not a gun range, not a battlefield, not a location where even a remote possibility should exist that a gun would contain live ammunition,” the lawsuit said, per AP. Baldwin’s cross-complaint says he has lost opportunities and been fired from jobs because of the shooting and also “has suffered physically and emotionally from the grief caused by these events.”

In April 2022, New Mexico’s Occupational Health and Safety Bureau imposed the maximum fine of $137,000 against Rust Movie Productions and distributed a scathing narrative of safety failures, including testimony that production managers took limited or no action to address two misfires of blank ammunition on set prior to the fatal shooting. The company challenged the fine.

In October of the same year, the family of Hutchins agreed to settle a lawsuit against Baldwin and the Rust producers. “We have reached a settlement, subject to court approval, for our wrongful death case against the producers of Rust including Alec Baldwin,” said a statement Wednesday from Matthew Hutchins, widower of the cinematographer Hutchins. “As part of that settlement, our case will be dismissed.”

What was Alec Baldwin’s 30 Rock salary?

Alec Baldwin’s most successful role was as Jack Donaghy on the beloved sitcom 30 Rock, which aired from 2006 to 2013, for which he was paid an estimated $300,000 per episode. It won him multiple awards as Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy at The Emmys and many more nominations. Such was his passion for the show that he wasn’t quite ready for it to end after seven seasons. “I offered NBC to cut my pay 20 percent in order to have a full 7th and 8th seasons of 30 Rock. I realize times have changed,” he tweeted in October 2012. The show concluded after a 13-episode-long seventh season, including a supersized finale.

Baldwin has also become famous for his portrayal of former president Donald Trump on the hit sketch show Saturday Night Live. In an interview for the New York Times, it was revealed he was paid $1,400 for each appearance on the show.

