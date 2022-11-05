Hilaria Revealed That She Might Be ‘Done’ Having Alec’s Children—A Look At Their 7 Kids

Done adding to the clan? Hilaria Baldwin might have hinted that she’s done having Alec Baldwin’s kids. The yoga instructor revealed to Us Weekly that her last child might be the last one…for a while.

After the birth of the latest Baldwinito in September 2022, Hilaria talked about whether or not she’s open to having more kids. “I would have said before [that I’m] definitely done,” she told Us Weekly. “Seven kids in, I feel like I am, but it’s Alec and me — so, time will tell!” She continued, “I have to say that once I passed three kids, I just embraced the chaos. We have a wild and super fun house. Always something going on.”

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin became engaged in April 2012 and married on June 30, 2012, at St. Patrick’s Old Cathedral in New York City. Together, they have seven children: Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, Lucia, 20 months and Ilaria, 1 month. Alec also has one child, Ireland, 27, from his previous relationship with Kim Basinger.

On having a bunch of kids, Hilaria explained how she feels about raising each one of them. “Being truly present for each one of them is hard, and I obviously don’t get it right all the time,” she told Us Weekly. “My two oldest have nightly homework that I do with them, and to balance play with the younger ones, breast-feeding the youngest — it can get to be quite a juggle.”

Alec is also super supportive of his whole family and every new addition to the family. “We have ‘somos un buen equipo’ engraved on our wedding bands. We say that to each other all the time at home — that we’re a good team,” the couple said in a statement to People. “One of the most beautiful things my children have experienced with a big family is how the heart can grow with every new sibling.”

Who are Hilaria and Alec Baldwin’s kids?

Carmen Gabriela Baldwin (Age: 9)

Carmen Gabriela is the oldest among Hilaria and Alec Baldwin’s children. Hilaria announced that she was pregnant in February 2012, a year after the two got married. She gave birth to Carmen on August 23, 2013.

She seems to be an extremely enthusiastic older sister, trying to convince her parents to give her more siblings when she was younger. “Carmen has been begging for a baby sister. She finally got fed up and shoved a baby doll up her dress, telling me she will have the baby for me. But I’m mommy and she is the big sister,” Hilaria wrote in an Instagram photo in 2017. In 2021, the oldest sibling offered to help her mother carry her siblings through the streets of New York. “Welp, Carmen had an idea, was determined…I was skeptical…but we gave it a go and we’ve made it 10 blocks with her carrying Marilu…and they are quite happy 😂💕😭”

Rafael Thomas Baldwin (Age: 7)

Rafael Thomas Baldwin is Hilaria and Alec Baldwin’s second child and first son. He was born on June 17, 2015. On his sixth birthday, Hilaria posted a montage of his life on her Instagram. “Yesterday was your birthday, Rafa, and just like many other parents, I love to reflect on what a journey your life has been..in just these 7 years. You had the toughest start of all of your siblings…born a month early with the chord, tightly around your neck. How quickly, within days, you bounced to vibrant life. And you have been unstoppable—joyous, the comic in our family, sweet, kind, strong willed. You know yourself and I hope you continue that on your life journey, every step of the way—through the good times and the bumps, keep your soul, just as you are. We love you ✨💛”

Leonardo Ángel Charles Baldwin (Age: 6)

A year later, Hilaria gave birth to Leonardo Ángel Charles on September 12, 2016. Hilaria captioned an Instagram post after Leo, affectionately called Leonicito’s, birth, “We are so pleased to introduce you to our new baby, Leonardo Ángel Charles Baldwin. It was such a special day bringing him into this world 💙.”

Romeo Alejandro David Baldwin (Age: 4)

Romeo Alejandro David Baldwin was born on May 17, 2018. He is Hilaria and Alec’s third son and fourth child overall. The couple ended up naming him last minute. “He didn’t have a name for two days,” Hilaria told People. “His name that we were pretty set on the entire time was Diego, which I still really love. I told my kids, ‘Diego is gonna come,’ and they were all waiting for him. I don’t know why I just started getting this sense really close to when I was gonna give birth that that was not his name,”

Eduardo ‘Edu’ Pao Lucas (Age: 2)

Eduardo Pao Lucas was born on September 8, 2020, and is Hilaria and Alec’s fourth son and fifth child overall. In an Instagram post announcing the birth, Hilaria captioned the post, “We would love to introduce you to Eduardo Pau Lucas Baldwin 🤍. Born Sept 8, 2020 at 7:46pm 🤍he weighed 7lbs 8oz🤍 His name means ‘wealthy guardian of peace and light’ 🤍. We love you baby Edu 🤍”. The birth of her baby boy comes after Hilaria suffered two miscarriages in 2019. “I had two miscarriages in a row in 2019–the second at 4 months. I was told ‘it’s just bad luck’…there is so much mystery why certain souls come into our lives and others do not,” she captioned the post for Infertility Awareness Week.

María Lucía Victoria Baldwin (Age: 20 Months)

María Lucía Victoria Baldwin was born on February 25, 2021 via surrogate. She is Hilaria and Alec’s second daughter and sixth child overall. After Carmen’s pleas of having a younger sister, her dream finally came true with little María, who affectionately goes by Lucia. In an Instagram post announcing the birth, Hilaria wrote in the caption, “We are so in love with our daughter, Lucia. Just like your brothers and sisters, you are a dream come true.”



Ilaria Catalina Irena Baldwin (Age: 1 Month)

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their seventh child, Ilaria Catalina Irena, on September 22, 2022, very shortly after giving birth to their sixth. “Her Baldwinito siblings are spending the day bonding and welcoming her into our home,” she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post. “Much love to you all. We are so happy to celebrate this wonderful news with you.” In another post, Hilaria expressed her joy of sharing a name with her little one. “Our names mean “happy,” and to share this connection with you feels like an honor to me,” she wrote.