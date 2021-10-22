Alec Baldwin’s Daughter Just Slammed ‘Despicable & Insensitive’ Reactions to Her Dad’s Shooting

By her dad’s side. Alec Baldwin‘s daughter, Ireland Baldwin, responded to his prop gun shooting accident with support for her father.

News broke on Thursday, October 21, that Alec—who shares Ireland with his ex-wife, Kim Basinger—had accidentally misfired a prop gun that killed cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, and injured director, Joel Souza, on the set of his upcoming movie, Rust, at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in New Mexico.

After the accident, Ireland took to her Instagram to express her condolences to Hutchins’ family and friends, as well as send love to her father. “My love and support go to Halyna Hutchins’ family and friends. Sending healing thoughts to Joel Souza. And wishing I could hug my dad extra tight today,” she wrote. Ireland also slammed journalists who have contacted her private phone number for information about her father. “To the handful of journalists who have been contacting me, you’re despicable and insensitive,” she captioned a screenshot of a text from a reporter. “To anyone who’s been giving out my number, please lose it and don’t contact me again.”

Along with Ireland, Alec’s brother, Stephen Baldwin, also sent his support to his sibling. “Asking for your prayers tonight. Friends, not much can be said other than please pray for all involved in the wake of this tragic accident. Thank you,” Stephen wrote in an in Instagram.

In a statement after the accident, Alec expressed his “shock and sadness” over Hutchins’ death, and confirmed that he’s been “fully cooperating” with the police on how the misfire occurred. “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,” he tweeted. “I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

A source told People on Friday that Alec is still “trying to get his head around” how the accident could’ve occurred. “Alec is still trying to get his head around everything that happened,” the insider said. “This has been devastating. It’s been incredibly difficult.”

In an interview with The Daily Mail, Hutchins’ husband, Matthew, confirmed that he’s been in communication with Alec since the accident. “I have spoken with Alec Baldwin and he is being very supportive,” said said Matthew, who shares an 8-year-old son with the late cinematographer. Matthew also told Insider that he doesn’t have “words to communicate the situation” yet, which is why he hasn’t officially commented. “I don’t think there are words to communicate the situation,” he said. “I am not going to be able to comment about the facts or the process of what we’re going through right now, but I appreciate that everyone has been very sympathetic. I think that we will need a little bit of time before we can really encapsulate her life in a way that is easy to communicate.”

Rust Movie Productions LLC also confirmed on Friday that the film set has been shut down and production on the movie has been indefinitely paused after Hutchins’ death. The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today’s tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna’s family and loved ones,” the company said in a statement Thursday. “We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department’s investigation. We will be providing counseling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event.”