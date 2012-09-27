“Ale” Sharpton’s Top Oktoberfest Brews

He may not be a minister, but Dennis Malcolm Byron—better known as “Ale” Sharpton—is the ultimate example of practicing what you preach. A venerated beer-expert, journalist and photographer, Byron documents his love for good brews (and, as importantly, good company) on his website, AleSharpton.com, as well as in an online show, “Cruisin’ for a Brewsin’.”

With Oktoberfest getting underway this week, we were eager for the Ithaca, New York native—who has since laid down roots in Atlanta, Georgia—to give us a run-down on the finest sips of the season. “The crisp, fairly sweet, copper-hued Märzen style lager is the most consumed style of brew,” explains Byron, who is currently working on a new craft beer show. “Over the years, breweries from the native land as well as the US have crafted their Oktoberfest versions in honor of this thirst-quenching season.”

Whichever brew you choose, Byron advises that the key to a primo beer-drinking session has as much to do with what’s in your glass as who you’re hanging out with. “You have to have a good beer, but you also need good people,” he says. “That’s what I love about beer the most. And maybe some good food…or really dope music, that definitely doesn’t hurt either.” Here, Byron’s top picks for brews to enjoy this Oktoberfest.

1. Hacker-Pschorr Oktoberfest-Märzen, 5.80% ABV

“Our first sip should be direct from the Bavarian region, so let’s show this native Märzen some love,” Byron says. “With ‘original Oktoberfest’ boasted on their label, Hacker-Pschorr’s either got a lot of nerve or they’re right. I’d go with the latter and say damn right! Barnum & Bailey couldn’t rival this brew’s balancing act—sweet, bready and a tad of spicy hoppiness that goes down easy.”

2. Paulaner Oktoberfest, 6% ABV

“Keeping it real, let’s stay with the German-born Paulaner Oktoberfest,” Byron suggests. “If you’re in a place that claims they are an authentic biergarten and don’t have Paulaner, they need to strongly reconsider.”

3. Left Hand Oktoberfest, 6.6% ABV

“Arguably the best American Märzen, Left Hand out of Longmont, Colorado simply gets it,” Byron says. “Besides traditionally brewing it in March and lagering it for two full months, they use Munich and Pilsner malts, Magnum and Spalter Select hops. Man, it’s to the point even a Bavarian native would say ‘Daaaaaaaaaamn!'”

4. New Belgium Hoptoberfest, 6% ABV

“Relishing in the popularity of their amber flagship, Fat Tire, New Belgium’s Hoptoberfest out of Fort Collins, Colorado was made just for me—a certified hophead,” Byron says. “We’re talking five hop varieties that collectively boast a more floral and citrusy finish compared to the traditional Oktoberfest style, but hey, thanks to a bit of Märzen sweetness and the overall ‘Fest’ in the name, I can claim this as one of my favorites.”

5. The Kaiser – Avery Brewing Company, 10.03% ABV

“If the name and label boasting the menacing, helmeted military dude with a huge spike at the top doesn’t make this brew gangster enough, the 10.03 percent alcohol kick will confirm it,” says Byron. “Bottled in 22 ounce bombers, let’s go retro and say this Imperial Märzen coming from the Avery Brewery Dictator Series out of the Rockies is just that: the bomb!”

6. Heavy Seas Prosit, 9% ABV

“Man, after checking out my faves when it comes to Märzens made in the US, Colorado monopolized my palate, but the Heavy Seas—Prosit! reppin’ Baltimore, Maryland, can surely be mentioned in the same sentence as the aforementioned Kaiser, especially when it comes to strength and style at a chest hair-growing 9 percent,” Byron says. “Whatever you do, stick to pint glass servings when it comes to both of these heavy duty cold ones or your Oktoberfest celebration will be cut pretty damn short.”

7. SweetWater Danktoberfest, 8.5% ABV

“Well I guess high gravity Oktoberfest-style brews are my thing domestically, because I just had a tasty preview of SweetWater Brewery’s new addition to their revered Dank Tank series called the ‘Danktoberfest’ and as expected, Head Brewer Nick Nock & Co. did not hold back on the German Perle and Hallertau Mittelfruh hops, nor the potency at 8.5 percent! It’s a one and done, so if you are in Atlanta or anywhere in the Southeast, score a 22-oz of awesomely balanced cold one before it’s gone forever!”