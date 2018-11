Alberta Ferretti is known for her feminine dresses that are popular on the red carpet and off, but this season she took things out in the wild for a safari themed collection. As she told WWD, “It’s all about dressing down colonial style, counterbalanced by precious textures and fluid shapes.” I don’t know if Kim Noorda is ready to hop on a Jeep into the wild, but if so, she will certainly looks gorgeous doing it.

