Today, at Confederacy, you can not only view, but purchase the perfectly crafted, classic vintage, with a bit of 70s rock and roll suit line by the Stroke‘s Albert Hammond, Jr. Hammond has created 43 suits with the help of the L.A. men’s shop co-owner Ilaria Urbinati. The looks consist of colors like gray, navy (ish), hunter green, cream and burgundy with details targeting hipster guys who incorporate suits into their everyday style. Prices range from $1,250 to $2,400 at Confederacy.

