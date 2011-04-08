Alba as Natalie Portman, Louboutin Suing YSL

I am an advocate of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger.



SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!

Jessica Alba looks sultry and like Natalie Portman in Closer in Vogue Italia, April. (Fashion Gone Rogue)

Christian Louboutin is suing YSL for making a red soled shoe. Can you really own that? (Telegraph)

Vivienne Westwood is 70 today, but she probably won’t be celebrating in NYC. (Vogue UK)

If you’re a size 9 or 10, you’re in luck, Sea of Shoes and her mom are having a shoe sale! There’s Brian Atwood and snakeskin involved. (Fashionista)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @refinery29 John Derian and Repetto collab on a spring ballet flat! Is it needless to say we want it? http://r29.co/hzm7Sr Love a couple of old school brands coming together.

RT @Equipment_FR Another must-read this week: vote for your fave artists, innovators + icons at @TIME http://ti.me/fUTxK8 Who do you have in mind?

RT @katebetts What were these preppy shoes called? http://twitpic.com/4idnhh Cute?

RT @BarneysNY “The only possible effect one can have on the world is through unpopular ideas.” -Vivienne Westwood Hmm, like Pirate boots?