Weird Question Of The Day: Did Dave Grohl Seduce Frances Bean Cobain?

It’s no secret that we here at StyleCaster are obsessed with the most famous daughter in rock history, Frances Bean Cobain. And while many question her sanity, I have a major soft spot for her mama Courtney Love as well. The two are famously estranged, but that doesn’t stop Courtney from discussing Franny whatever chance she can gets.

Just last night on her private Twitter, Miss Love suggested that her late hubby Kurt‘s former Nirvana bandmate and current Foo Fighters frontman (and poster boy for really dirty hair) Dave Grohl made a play for her young (and engaged) daughter. In fact, Love goes so far as to suggest that Frances Bean may have succumbed to Grohl’s dirty Seattle ways and had sex with him. Apparently, she’s heard from three reliable sources. Including a driver. That’s sort of why I love Courtney. No matter how bad things seem to get, she has a taste for the high life. It’s safe to say that Love takes many a cue from Kim Zolciak: If she dies, she’s dying in Dior.

Courtney also sounds off about not liking the dude Frances is engaged to, and she compares Grohl to Mitt Romney — stating they both have a “rape thing.” While I gladly reported on this article, it bums me out that one of Courtney’s private followers sold her out to the world! If the Internet isn’t a place where you can be guarded and secure, then what do we have left in this world?