This Supermodel-Loved Fashion Brand Will Have You Feeling Like One With Its Resort & Vacation Wear Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If your tickets are booked for an upcoming spring or summer vacation, now’s the time to start thinking about all things fashion. It arguably might be one of the most fun parts of planning a getaway—who doesn’t love an excuse to go shopping? Whether you’re looking for just a couple of pieces to wow your fellow travelers in, or are in need of a full-on resort wear refresh, one supermodel-loved brand has you covered.

Alamour the Label carries some of the most gorgeous dress designs I’ve laid eyes on—from prom dresses to wedding guest dresses—that you’d be pressed to find anywhere else. Anyone from socialites to influencers to supermodels have been spotted wearing the Australian brand’s pieces, which is pretty huge considering many of the items sit around the $100-$300 range.

But best of all, the resort wear collection may be the brand’s most affordable line yet. You can snag items like this orange-hued dress that features an adjustable side cut-out, one-shoulder puff sleeve and side slit for just over $100. We’re also huge fans of this teal satin fabric dress that’s impossible not to stun in for around $150.

And if you’re not a fan of dresses, there are two-piece sets that are just as alluring, such as this relaxed floral fit with wide-leg pants or this playful feather crop top and matching high-waisted palazzo-style pants.

See our top picks from Alamour the Label’s resort collection. You’ll be the talk of the vacation (or your Instagram) when you wear one.

Alamour the Label Yiras Set

This two-piece design features a ruffled bodice, keyhole neckline and relaxed silhouette. We can picture just how good it will look ocean-side.

Alamour the Label Sanera Dress

This dress is rendered from a San Gallo fabric in a pastel hue. It could easily be worn during daytime activities or to an evening dinner.

Alamour the Label Eloisa Dress

Obsessed is an understatement. The piece is the perfect combination of sexy and sophisticated; the one-shoulder midi dress features a front keyhole, side slit and bright rust orange color.

Alamour the Label Aneera Dress

And then there are shorter options, too, like this sweet floral mini dress with a criss-cross back.

Alamour the Label Eleena Dress

We love a dress that can stand on it’s own, but having pieces that play well with other items in your wardrobe is just as important, and this neutral off-the-shoulder design will do just that.