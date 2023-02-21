Stand Out Amongst Your Peers With One of These Prom Dresses That No One Else Will Have

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Prom dresses have seriously come a long way since I was in school. I remember a lot of polka dots, poofy dresses paired with Converse sneakers and halter top shiny dresses with asymmetrical hemlines. But you know, it’s 2023, the year of instant TikTok makeup tutorials, the mastery of insane dance moves and fashion master class lessons of how to style just about any garment. Needless to say, the prom-goers look chic AF these days, and honestly, it’s not fair.

There are so many more great options for dresses that can be shipped directly to your door, like the endless stock of frocks at Alamour the Label. Seriously, these dresses come in any color and fabric you can dream up. And with details like cutouts, crystal embellishments, corset boning and more, you can find a gown to suit any personal style. And chances are, no one else will have this look because you didn’t just get it anywhere. You went to the Australian brand that’s known for its formal wear. Plus, if you’re a first-time shopper, you can download the Alamour mobile app to get 15 percent off of your first purchase.

Here are some of the stand-out styles we’re shopping now.

Sasha Gown

Ummmm okayyyy. As a brunette I live in ice blue. It seriously makes dark features pop and this floor length gown with cutouts in all the right places is absolutely to-die for.

Fedora Pink Gown

Feather moments are in, and I especially love them paired with a sleeveless cut. The boning on the bodice of the dress keeps the look feeling structured, while the high-cut slit shows just the right amount of leg.

Marilyn Black Gown

You can’t go wrong with black for prom. And the gloves will keep you from texting all night so you can truly live in the moment.

Battisa Emerald Gown

Everyone will be green with envy on the dance floor when you wear this number. It’s the perfect shade of deep emerald green that complements any skin tone. And yup, get 15 percent off of this look when you download the mobile app.

Zerlina Gold Gown

All that glitters is definitely gold. Channel your inner goddess and rock this skin-hugging gold embellished gown with the strappy heel of your choice.

Adelia Black Lace Gown

Wear this dress to prom and then wear it next year at a fall wedding. This dress will keep on giving and you’ll serve every time you wear it.

Rhea White Crepe Gown

Wearing white is a bold choice for prom. Read: no one else is going to be in this color, so you’ll stand out like the star you are.