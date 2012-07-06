Alaia Reportedly Planning to Open Tucked-Away Shop in Paris

Luxury avant-garde shoppers rejoice. Possibly one of the most reclusive and brilliant designers today, Azzedine Alaia will be opening a shop on Avenue Montaigne in Paris come March of next year, according to the Financial Times’ Material World blog.

Known for being inconspicuous and unabiding to the typical reforms of the fashion calendar, the designer has firmly planted his influence dressing celebrities and socialites without ads gracing the pages of our favorite glossies — and we adore him for it.

According to the FT, the store won’t be a store, per se, but rather a “five-floor hotel particulier” on the Rue de Marignan, off Avenue Montaigne, which will also house a showroom and some offices. The retail space will be the designer’s first to open since the Alaia store in New York closed back in 1992. The kicker here is that Alaia apparently has no plans to have a public-facing store, but will apparently rather keep the space a secret known only to, well, those who get to know. To those in Paris: Start hunting now!