The Live-Action ‘Aladdin’ Cast Includes a Rapping Genie & a Hot Jafar

With the release of the live-action Aladdin trailer last week, fans have been wondering: Who’s in the live-action Aladdin 2019 cast—and how do they compare to the cartoon characters they’re based on? As many know, the upcoming live-action Aladdin movie, in theaters May 24, is based on Disney’s 1992 animated film, which tells the Arabic folktale of Aladdin and the Magic Lamp, a story about a streetrat named Aladdin who finds a magic lamp, is granted three wishes by a genie and, well, you know the rest.

The upcoming film is one of many live-action remakes Disney has in the works, including The Little Mermaid, Peter Pan and Lady and the Tramp. Aladdin follows in the successes of 2017’s Beauty and the Beast, starring Emma Watson, and 2016’s The Jungle Book, starring Lupita Nyong’o, which were some of the biggest blockbusters of their respective years. Will Aladdin follow suit? With a couple months before Aladdin‘s premiere (did we also mention a live-action remake of The Lion King, starring Beyoncé, is coming in July?), we thought we would learn about who’s cast as our beloved Disney characters. From the British It-girl cast as Jasmine to the Hollywood mainstay who will be playing Genie, this cast is full of favorites, and TBH, they look pretty close to their animated counterparts, too.

Mena Massoud as Aladdin

The Egyptian-Canadian actor will star as the lead role of Aladdin, a street rat who finds a magic lamp that grants him three wishes—one of which is to become a prince. As fans remember much of Aladdin follows Aladdin and Princess Jasmine’s love story, and Aladdin’s presumption that Princess Jasmine would only fall in love with him if he was a wealthy prince (hence the wishes.) The trailer sees Massoud in Aladdin’s signature vest (which is brown instead of blue like in the animated movie), trousers and hat as he races through a market. The trailer also confirmed that we will see Aladdin’s monkey sidekick, Abu. Along with Aladdin, Massoud will also star this year in films Run This Town (with Ben Platt and Nina Dobrev) and Strange but True.

Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine

The Indian-British actress will star as the lead love interest, Princess Jasmine, who is forced by her father, the Sultan, to marry a prince instead of who she loves and chooses. Much of Jasmine’s story follows her wrestle with what her heart wants and what she’s told to do because of her royal title. The trailer sees Scott in Jasmine’s iconic blue two-piece outfit, as well as Jasmine’s tiger sidekick, Rajah. The trailer also sees Aladdin and Jasmine singing the Disney film’s Oscar-winning song, “A Whole New World.” Scott, who starred in 2017’s Power Rangers, will star alongside Kristen Stewart and Noah Centineo in this year’s Charlie’s Angels reboot.

Will Smith as Genie

Smith will star as Genie, who was set free by Aladdin after the character finds and rubs the magic lamp Genie was imprisoned in. The trailer sees Genie both with and without his signature blue skin, which is different from the animated film, which saw the character only as blue. (Perhaps Genie is able to disguise himself as a human—hence, his non-blue appearance.) Smith, the most well-known name in the remake, has big shoes to fill. Genie was voiced by the late Robin Williams in the animated movie. From the trailer, it looks like Genie’s solo song, “Friend Like Me”, will make it to the remake.

Marwan Kenzari as Jafar

The Tunisian-Dutch actor will star as the villain Jafar, a Royal Vizier and a sorcerer with a mission to marry Jasmine and become the Sultan of Agrabah. He is also the one that leads Aladdin to the magic lamp in the first place. In the animated film, Jafar is accompanied by a talking named Iago, who will also be in the live-action remake. (More on that later.) The trailer sees Jafar with his signature cape and cobra-head staff as he plots to take over the country. Kenzari last starred in films like The Angel and Murder on the Orient Express.

David Negabhan as the Sultan

The Iranian actor, who worked as an actor in Germany before moving to the United States, will star as Jasmine’s father, the Sultan, who is intent on her daughter marrying a prince because she’s royal. The animated film portrays the Sultan as a dim-witted but friendly ruler, and though much isn’t seen of him in the live-action remake trailer, we’re confident that the same portrayal will carry on. Negabhan is best known for roles in TV shows like Homeland and Legion.

Alan Tudyk as Iago

The trailer for the live-action Aladdin movie saw Iago, Jafar’s side-kick parrot, but it was unclear whether the parrot would talk in the remake like in its original. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed this week that Alan Tudyk, who has voiced roles in Wreck-It-Ralph and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, will voice Jafar’s wise-cracking parrot friend. The character was originally voiced by Gilbert Gottfried in the Aladdin animation and its direct-to-video sequels.

Other cast members include Saturday Night Live alum Nassim Pedrad as Delia, Jasmine’s handmaid, Billy Magnussen as Prince Ander, one of Jasmine’s suitors, and Frank Welker, as the voice of Aladdin’s monkey side-kick, Abu.