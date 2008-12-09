Name: Aislinn Forbes

Age: 24

Occupation: Manager and Buyer, AliKat (225 Court Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201)

Location: Brooklyn, New York

1. First things first: Where do you shop? Do you have a secret store?

Since I spend 5 days a week in a store I don’t really like to spend my free time shopping, so I shop mostly online or in AliKat.



2. How would you describe yourself in one sentence?

Funny, artistic, cool, romantic, laid-back Brooklyn girl, lover of all things design and art.



3. What is the ultimate item on your wish list this season?

I’m still searching for the perfect favorite everyday boot.

4. Who are your favorite designers?

Halston, Cristobal Balenciaga, Yves Saint Laurent, Michael Kors, Oscar de la Renta.

5. If you could swap closets with anyone, who would it be?

Julia Restoin Roitfeld, Margherita Missoni, Gwyneth Paltrow, Elle McPherson, Ashley Olsen, Lee Radziwill and Jackie O.

6. What are your favorite online destinations?

Net-A-Porter for shopping, 1st Dibs for fantasy, TheSartorialist.blogspot.com for inspiration, Jezebel.com for laughs, and People.com for guilty pleasure celeb pics.

7. If you had a time machine, which style era would you visit first?

The 60’s!!



8. If you could get fashion advice from one person, living or dead, who would it be?

Nan Kempner! She definitely knew what she was doing.



9. If you could emulate the style of a fictional character, who would it be?

I’d take elements of Barbra Streisand in The Way We Were, Diana Ross as Mahogany, Ali McGraw in Love Story, and Kate Hudson in Almost Famous, and Joan Halloway from Mad Men.



10. Tell us about the five pieces you find yourself buying, wearing, and replacing over and over again.

Sweaters (Vince and J.Crew are my favorites), White T shirts (James Perse, Aude, and J.Crew make great ones) Gerard Darel bags (they’re so great and not many people have them over here, which makes them special), Ballet flats (My favorites are patent leather Steve Madden), Black Flip Flops (Havainas are the best).

11. How much is too much to spend on a pair of shoes?

Personally, I’d rather drop a ton of money on an amazing bag. I don’t spend very much on shoes, but I do understand it.

12. Who is your style soul mate?

I don’t think I’ve met her yet.

13. It’s your Final Supper—who’s there and what meal do you ask for?

My best friends and family, and I love food too much to choose just one meal, I’d have to have a buffet of all my favorites! It would definitely include anything my mom makes my best friend’s mom’s rice and beans with pernil. pad see yew from Joya in Brooklyn, and duck confit and steak frits. Oh, and most importantly lots of desserts a la mode.

14. Did you go to Prom? What did you wear?

I went to my senior prom, I wore a black and white polka dot cocktail dress with vintage jet jewelry. And I still think I looked pretty cool when I see pictures.

15. What theme song best describes your life?

Anything with an acoustic guitar and some sweet harmonies (The Indigo Girls, James Taylor, The Chapin Sisters…I wish I could write music more than anything. I think I was a folk singer in a past life).

16. How did you get started as a designer?

I’ve been painting and drawing for as long as I can remember, and was really lucky to go to a high school with an amazing fine arts program. Once I took a fashion illustration class, I was hooked!

17. What inspires you?

As a designer I’m so inspired by someone’s personal style, so I love people watching and street style. Also, and there’s nothing better than watching old movies for inspiration.