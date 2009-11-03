Aisha Tyler Set for TV Comeback

After nearly a year in the making, Aisha Tyler may soon have her own afternoon talk show, rounding out the roster of exciting new shows on ABC. Proving her comedic chops on Friends and her show host ability on Talk Soup, Tyler clearly boasts the charisma, humor, beauty, and intelligence (she did graduate from Dartmouth, after all) to capture the attention and hearts of afternoon audiences.

The show will supposedly follow a Daily Show-esque structure; a mixture of comedy and politics that is usually reserved for late night audiences. The precise formula of the upcoming The Aisha Tyler Show, however, is singular in the world of TV entertainment: afternoon satirical political commentary from a strong, funny female host.

Will you tune in?