Want: An Airy Draped Blouse With A Chic Minimalist Vibe

What: This draped—and super-effortless—Helmut Lang blouse.

Why: This top falls right in line with Helmut Lang’s effortless minimalist aesthetic, and the wrap detail at the chest adds a bit of interest. Plus, we’re loving its slightly oversized fit.

How: We’d pair it much like the above, with slouchy trousers and a simple pair of shoes. To dress it up a bit—we’re thinking holiday parties–we might couple the unfussy semi-sheer blouse with super-skinny black pants or jeans, a great structured black bra, and a killer pair of ankle boots.

Helmut Lang Lyra Poclet Shirt, $320; at La Garconne