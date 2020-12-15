This Rose Gold AirPods Bundle Is A Steal—& It’s Guaranteed To Arrive Before Christmas

Scroll To See More Images

In 2019, back when everything was ~normal~, it was NBD if you hadn’t bought your gifts for family and friends by December 15. You had a whole 10 days to get your hands on something great! Now, you might be out of luck, but don’t panic just yet. QVC is offering holiday discounts—including an amazing AirPods sale we’ll get to in a minute—AND guaranteed shipping by Christmas on select items. We really love to see it (And by “we,” I mean last-minute shoppers everywhere).

Like so many people, I’m shipping gifts home to my parents and friends this year, so I had to make sure I got my shopping done before Green Monday. Shipping is massively delayed across the country right now, and some of my favorite stores aren’t guaranteeing deliveries until January. Mid-January. I’m not joking! You can do calculations to see if your present will arrive on time, but honestly, it might still be late despite optimistic shipping emails. That’s why QVC’s guaranteed shipping deal is one well worth taking advantage of.

Plus, you won’t have to pay full-price on the hottest presents of the season. Black Friday and Cyber Week Deals are long gone, but QVC still has tons of major deals that are just as good, if not better. You can save some cash on cool gifts like an Apple AirPods bundle, an air fryer, a First Aid Beauty set and even some cozy sherpa goodies.

What are you waiting for? Hurry up before QVC sells out of all the good stuff! I’ve rounded up my top gifts guaranteed to arrive by Christmas below—get your shopping done now or have regrets all 2021.

A Marble-ous AirPod Bundle

Save $20 on this super cool AirPod bundle. In addition to the AirPods, you’ll get a rose gold marble silicone protective sleeve with carabiner, AirPod tips, silicone neck cord, silicone sport sidekick and black carrying case.

A Skin-Saving Beauty Set

In this set of four, you’ll get two “home” sizes of the Ultra Repair Cream and two “away” sizes for travel. You can dole them out as stocking stuffers—or pocket one (or two) for yourself as a treat. The set is currently $10 off. Before you check out, you can choose which scent you want.

The Air Fryer On Everyone’s List

Air Fryers are the Instant Pots of the moment, so every home chef wants to add an air fryer to their kitchen this year. PowerXL’s air fryer usually retails for $99, but it’s currently $78 at QVC. It has 10 preset functions, like chicken and French fries, so your family member can get fryin’ with ease.

This Snuggly Sherpa Pullover

Tis the season for all things cozy, and sherpa is on the top of many people’s holiday wish lists. This cute Koolaburra by UGG pullover is currently $10 cheaper than usual and has pockets for you to warm your hands. Plus, it comes in five different colors.

These Beauty Basics Must-Haves

This Tarte makeup set is perfect for any makeup enthusiast. You get the cult hit Shape Tape Ultra Creamy Concealer, the Lights, Camera, Lashes Mascara in black and a blending sponge. Don’t sleep on this fan-fave concealer: It’s full-coverage enough to hide all your 2020 stress and then some.

This Automatic Wine Opener

Make opening a bottle of wine a breeze in 2021 for some lucky person on your list. This automatic wine opener even cuts through the foil, so you don’t have to struggle to get the cork out of the bottle anymore.