These Stylish Cases Turn Your AirPods Pros Into the Perfect Accessory

Whether you found Apple AirPods Pro under the tree this year or snagged them during a sale, you’re probably on the hunt for a chic AirPods Pro case that matches your aesthetic. At $249 a pop, these wireless headphones are not cheap, so you’re def going to want to put a layer between your AirPods and the world—or rather, your apartment floor. Breaking your AirPods Pro in the first week of owning them would be a bummer.

But because the AirPods Pro truly just started becoming a thing, you might have trouble finding cases beyond your usual boring black silicone case. Just think back to every major tech release. It takes a little bit for etailers to catch up and make cases that suit the new design. For example, now that the OG AirPods have been out for a few few years, there are so many cute AirPods cases out there. AirPods Pro haven’t quite that level of saturation yet, but don’t fret. That’s where I come in.

I did the digging for you and found 10 AirPod cases that you’ll be excited to show off, instead of hide in the bottom of your bag. These cases are fashion with a capital F. From itty bitty mini-bags to a leopard-print case from Christian Louboutin, you’re bound to find something you’ll want to add to your cart. You might even be able to find a case that matches your iPhone case. If you don’t believe me, just scroll down and browse.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Classy Tortoise

Make your pods look even more luxe with this super chic tortoise print case. Spoiler alert: This case looks fancy, but it’s actually under $25!

Monogrammed Leather

Get a little bougie with this genuine leather AirPods Pro case. You can choose from saddle, ash, bone and black leather options and even monogram it with your initials.

Stylish Silicone

Want to keep your Pods from scratching and getting dusty? This simple yet effective flexible silicone case will keep them safe for under $10. Plus, this case allows your charging indicator light to shine through, so you’ll always know if your Pods are charged or not.

Pink Moon Phases

If you’re into astrology, you need this super cool lunar-inspired AirPods case to get people asking about your sign and talking about theirs. Plus, it comes with a a handy clip.

Vintage Feel

The case kind of reminds me of old-fashioned luggage, and it snaps shut to keep your pods tightly sealed. It’s available in five different shades and can be personalized with graphics, logos, initials and words. Bonus points for the handy strap!

Designer Flex

Show off your love of Louboutin with this calfskin AirPods case. Designed specifically for the Pros, this leopard wallet-style case even features the brand’s signature red on the interior.

Pretty Pastel

This powder blue Pros case will stand out and be easy to find in your purse. It’s also available in pastel pink and purple, so you have tons of options for spring.

Pods Purse

This luxe mini-bag can cradle and protect your new Pods. It comes with a removable shoulder strap and keyring. Jacquemus Le Chiquito, who?!

Fun Floral

If you can’t get enough of flowers or just want an eye-popping and elegant case, this white-and-blue rose case is perfect for you. There are plenty of other flower styles to choose from, too, if roses aren’t your blooms of choice.

Sweet Treat

Calling all sweettooths: This cookie-inspired AirPods case is way too cute to pass up. It may cause you to crave Oreos, though. Fair warning.