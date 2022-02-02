These Wireless Headphones Look & Sound Just As Good As AirPods—& They Start at Just $24

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Listen, we all love a good pair of AirPods headphones, and in a perfect world the tech innovations would cost just $20, but that’s not the case. Spending around $250 on Apple’s latest model is a doozy, so if you want a more affordable pair, or a similar one that you can use while you save up, know that there are a bunch of solid options.

AirPods have a lot to offer: noise cancellation settings, spatial audio that enhances the sound of music you’re listening to and an adaptive EQ that, per the brand, “automatically tunes music to your ears.” But technology nowadays is so advanced that these features are no longer rare. For instance, the Beats Studio Buds has up to 8 hours of listening time, nearly double the four hours that the AirPods Pro.

Or, if you want an even more affordable AirPods dupe, you can opt for the Air Buds Pro. A similar pair in looks and in quality, but one that costs just $50 (thanks to a 50 percent discount). These have an impressive immersive sound quality to them as well as noise cancellation, so you won’t be skimping on features by swooping up a pair of these.

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Read on to discover more affordable AirPods dupes that won’t break the bank and won’t falter in quality.

Air Buds Pro

Like AirPods, these wireless headphones offer up to four hours of listening time with one charge. Plus, up to 24 hours of battery life. Unlike AirPods, they’re compatible with both Siri and Google Assistant, so your voice assistant will always be within reach.

One shopper said this pair is a “better value than Apple,” adding that they “better fit in my ears. For 60 percent less price.” Air Buds Pro $49.99 (originally $99.99) Buy Now JBL Tune True Wireless In-Ear Headphones For 50 percent off, you can snag a pair of JBL’s wireless headphones at $50—a $250 savings compared to AirPods Pro. The buds have a whopping eight hours of listening time and 24 hours of battery life. When they die, all it takes to charge then back up is 15 minutes connected to a USB. Additionally, three sizes of eartips come with each model, so you can find your best fit with ease.

“Feels high quality, amazing sound, and incredibly comfortable…” wrote one five-star reviewer. “Definitely can be compared to the AirPods, but much cheaper of course. Much rather pay 60 for trusty JBL, than $200 for show-off Apple. Definitely recommend.”

If you love the look of AirPods, but want something you can buy without spending half your paycheck, go for these headphones. They come with a built-in button on one pod so that you can tap and easily switch from calls to music to voice commands. At $24, it’ll be hard to find a cheaper alternative.

AVIWIS Bluetooth Earbuds $23.99 (originally $25.99) Buy Now Skullcandy Sesh Evo True Wireless In-Ear Earbud Let’s be honest: AirPods lack in style and vibrancy. Bring some flare to your headphones with the colorful options from Skullcandy. This light blue one is our favorite, but the mint and deep red options are also impressive. Along with being aesthetically pleasing, these headphones offer up some seriously impressive features, like a rapid charge capability and a water-resistant finish.

One reviewer wrote that these are “as good, if not better, than AirPod, and way more comfortable!”

“They are really comfortable and the sound quality is GREAT (especially if you like things loud. They babies have power!),” they continued. “Highly recommend.”