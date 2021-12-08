AirPods Are on Sale For $70 Off RN—& They Come With Free Apple TV+ & Music Subscriptions

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve always wanted AirPods but never knew when to pull the plug (literally), these Apple AirPods deals—which include free subscriptions to some of the most popular streaming services—are your excuse to retire your wired headphones for good.

AirPods—wireless Bluetooth earbud—first launched in September 2016 and have since become Apple’s most popular accessory, with 14 to 16 million units sold each year. AirPods—which are estimated to be worth more than 60 percent of the companies the Fortune 500—also make up an estimated 5 to 7 percent of Apple’s revenue. Since the success of AirPods, Apple has since launched other versions of the wireless earbuds, like AirPods Pro and AirPods Max, which both offer noise cancellation technology.

“These AirPods are amazing they automatically play audio as soon as you put them in your ears and pause when you take them out. A simple double-tap during music listening will skip forward,” wrote one AirPods reviewer in 2019. “To adjust the volume, change the song, make a call, or even get directions, just say ‘Hey Siri”‘to activate your favorite personal assistant. Plus, when you’re on a call or talking to Siri, an additional accelerometer works with dual beamforming microphones to filter out background noise and ensure that your voice is transmitted with clarity and consistency.” The review continued, “Additionally, they deliver five hours of listening time on a single charge, and they’re made to keep up with you thanks to a charging case that holds multiple additional charges for more than 24 hours of listening time. Just 15 minutes in the case gives you three hours of listening to time or up to two hours of talk time. I would highly recommend it to anyone looking to buy.”

So what are the best AirPods deals at the moment? Read on for the best sales on the AirPods Pro, Max and more to snag one of Apple’s most popular products for cheap. Like all good things, these AirPods deals end soon, to get them while you can.

AirPods 2nd Generation Deal: $119.99 (originally $159.99) with free Apple TV+, Apple Music & Apple News+

For the best AirPods sales, look no further than Best Buy, which has a current deal where customers can receive free Apple TV+, Apple Music and Apple News+ subscriptions (a value of $135) with a purchase of most Apple AirPods models. The cheapest item in the deal are second generation AirPods, which are on sale for $119.99. The AirPods—which are $40 (or 25 percent) off from the model’s usual price of $159.99—come with a free six-month subscription to Apple Music (a value of $59.94 or $9.99 per month), a free six-month subscription to Apple News+ (a value of $59.94 or $9.99 per month) and a free three-month subscription to Apple TV+ (a value of $14.97 or $4.99 per month). In total, the deal saves customers around $175 between the free subscriptions and the limited-time discount. Along with two classic white, second generation AirPods (which offer high-quality sound and be voice-activated by Siri), the deal also comes with a charging case that provides more than 24 hours of listening item. The item is rated 4.8 stars at Best Buy with more than 54,000 reviews.

AirPods 2nd Generation with Wireless Charging Case Deal: $149.99 (originally $199.99) with free Apple TV+, Apple Music & Apple News+

If you’re a fan of AirPods for their wireless convenience, you will be pleased to know that Best Buy has a deal on second generation Apple AirPods with a wireless charging case for $149.99. The deal—which is $50 (or 25 percent) off of the product’s regular price of $199.99—also comes with a free six-month subscription to Apple Music (a value of $59.94 or $9.99 per month), a free six-month subscription to Apple News+ (a value of $59.94 or $9.99 per month) and a free three-month subscription to Apple TV+ (a value of $14.97 or $4.99 per month). In total, the deal saves customers around $185 between the free subscriptions and the limited-time discount. The product—which has all the same features as the regular second generation AirPods—also comes with a wireless charging case than can deliver more than 24 hours of battery life. The item is rated 4.8 stars on Best Buy with more than 54,000 reviews.

AirPods Pro With MagSafe Charging Case Deal: $189.99 (originally $249.99) with free Apple TV+, Apple Music & Apple News+

If you want one of the newest models of AirPods, Best Buy also has a deal on Apple’s AirPods Pro for $189.99, which are $60 (or 24 percent) off of the usual price of $249.99. Unlike the models before it, the AirPods Pro offer active noise cancellation for immersive sound, as well as a transparency mode to also hear the world around you. The product—which are sweat and water-resistant and customizable for an all-day comfortable fit—also feature an adaptive equalizer that automatically tunes to music to one’s ears, as well as a force censor to allow users to easily control their entertainment, phone calls and more. But perhaps one of the best parts of the product is the MagSafe charging case that can hold a 24-hour charge. Like the other AirPods on this list, the AirPods Pro also come with a free six-month subscription to Apple Music (a value of $59.94 or $9.99 per month), a free six-month subscription to Apple News+ (a value of $59.94 or $9.99 per month) and a free three-month subscription to Apple TV+ (a value of $14.97 or $4.99 per month). In total, the deal saves customers around $195 between the free subscriptions and the limited-time discount. The product is rated 4.8 stars on Best Buy with more than 600 reviews.

AirPods Max Deal: $479 (originally $549) with free Apple TV+, Apple Music & Apple News+

If you’ve been waiting for a reason to get Apple’s new AirPods Max, Best Buy‘s deal may be that chance. The AirPods Max are on sale at Best Buy for $479, which are $70 (or 12 percent) off of the regular price of $549. The AirPods Max, which launched in December 2020, reimagine over-ear headphones with dynamic, immersive high-fidelity audio. Like the AirPods Pro, the AirPods Max also offer active noice cancellation to block outside noise, as well as a transparency mode to allow some of that sound back in. The product—which feature a knit-mesh canopy and memory-foam ear cushions—also feature spatial audio and dynamic head tracking for theater-like surround sound. The AirPods Max—which have a charge of 20 hours and come in colors like space gray, sky blue, green, pink and silver—also feature a ultra-low power mode to save battery and come with a slim smart case. Like the other AirPods on this list, the AirPods Max also come with a free six-month subscription to Apple Music (a value of $59.94 or $9.99 per month), a free six-month subscription to Apple News+ (a value of $59.94 or $9.99 per month) and a free three-month subscription to Apple TV+ (a value of $14.97 or $4.99 per month). In total, the deal saves customers around $205 between the free subscriptions and the limited-time discount. The product is rated 4.5 stars on Best Buy with more than 1,300 reviews.

AirPods 3rd Generation Deal: $179 with free Apple TV+, Apple Music & Apple News+

For a tried and true way to snag Best Buy‘s AirPods deal, the retailer’s third generation of Apple AirPods—which cost $179—also come with free Apple TV+, Apple Music and Apple News+ subscriptions. The product comes with the same feature as past models of Apple’s AirPods, along with a brand-new contoured design, a force sensor to control entertainment and phone calls, an adaptive equalizer that tunes music to one’s ears and a longer battery life. The item—which is sweat and water resistant—also features spatial audio so users can hear sound all around them. Like the other AirPods on this list, the third generation of AirPods also come with a free six-month subscription to Apple Music (a value of $59.94 or $9.99 per month), a free six-month subscription to Apple News+ (a value of $59.94 or $9.99 per month) and a free three-month subscription to Apple TV+ (a value of $14.97 or $4.99 per month). The product is rated 4.2 stars with more than 400 reviews.