AirPods Are the Cheapest They’ve Ever Been For Cyber Monday—Get Them For $100+ Off

If you’re tired of wired headphones (or are just in need of new earbuds), you may want to know about the best AirPods Cyber Monday deals of 2021.

AirPods—wireless Bluetooth earbud—first launched in September 2016 and have since become Apple’s most popular accessory, with 14 to 16 million units sold each year. AirPods—which are estimated to be worth more than 60 percent of the companies the Fortune 500—also make up an estimated 5 to 7 percent of Apple’s revenue. Since the success of AirPods, Apple has since launched other versions of the wireless earbuds, like AirPods Pro and AirPods Max, which both offer noise cancellation technology.

“These AirPods are amazing they automatically play audio as soon as you put them in your ears and pause when you take them out. A simple double-tap during music listening will skip forward,” wrote one AirPods reviewer in 2019. “To adjust the volume, change the song, make a call, or even get directions, just say ‘Hey Siri”‘to activate your favorite personal assistant. Plus, when you’re on a call or talking to Siri, an additional accelerometer works with dual beamforming microphones to filter out background noise and ensure that your voice is transmitted with clarity and consistency.” The review continued, “Additionally, they deliver five hours of listening time on a single charge, and they’re made to keep up with you thanks to a charging case that holds multiple additional charges for more than 24 hours of listening time. Just 15 minutes in the case gives you three hours of listening to time or up to two hours of talk time. I would highly recommend it to anyone looking to buy.”

So…what are the best AirPods Cyber Monday deals of 2021? Read on for how to score Apple AirPods for the cheapest they’ve ever been.

The best AirPods Cyber Monday 2021 deal is on Amazon. For Cyber Monday, the 2nd generation of Apple Airpods are on sale for $114.99—which is $44 (or 28 percent) off from usual price of $159. However when you click on the product link, you’ll see that an additional promotion can be applied at checkout. This would save you an additional $15, bringing the price down to $100. The AirPods—which have access to Siri and can be set up with iPhones, iPads, Apple TVs and more bluetooth and wireless devices—come with a charging case that can hold a 24-hour charge. The AirPods themselves—which have been reviewed more than 437,000 times and are rated five stars—can hold a charge of up to five hours of continues listening time. Amazon’s AirPods Cyber Monday 2021 deal is also between $5 to $10 cheaper than other retailers like Best Buy and Target, which make it the cheapest sale for Cyber Monday.

Amazon’s AirPods Pro Cyber Monday 2021 deal is the cheapest they’ve ever been. For Cyber Monday, Apple AirPods Pro are on sale on Amazon for $179.99—which is around $70 (or 30 percent) off from the usual price of $249. Unlike the 1st and 2nd generation of AiPods, the AirPods pro offer active noise cancellation, so users can block outside noise and immerse themselves in their music. The noise cancellation can also be turned off with a transparency mode, so users can still hear and interact with the world around them. As for the sound quality, the AirPods Pro offer spatial audio and an adaptive equalizer that automatically tunes music to one’s ears. The AirPods Pro also come with three sizes of soft, silicone tips that are customizable to one’s ears. The AirPods—which have been reviewed almost 1,000 times and are rated 4.5 stars—are also sweat and water resistant. Compared to Target, Amazon’s AirPods Pro Cyber Monday deal is $20 cheaper.

For more than $100 off, Amazon’s AirPods Max Cyber Monday 2021 deal is a sale to score this Thanksgiving. For Cyber Monday, Apple AirPods Max are on sale on Amazon for $439.99, which is more than $109 (or 20 percent) off from the usual price of $549. The AirPods Max—which come in colors like silver, green, pink sky blue and space gray—provides high-fidelity audio active noise cancellation, a transparency mode, as well as spatial audio with dynamic head tracking that provides theater-like surround sound. The AirPods Max are also designed with knit-mesh and memory foam ear cushions that fit to one’s head. The product—which has been reviewed more than 500 times and is rated with 4.5 stars—also offers 20 hours of listening time, an ultra low-power mode and a slim smart case. Compared to Best Buy and Target, Amazon’s AirPods Max Cyber Monday 2021 deal is between $40 to $110 cheaper from other retailers.

For nearly $50 off, you can shop Apple’s latest version of classic Airpods along with their charging case. These have built-in Siri voice assistance, a universal fit for every user, and one-tap set up that makes it easy as pie to start listening to your favorite music, podcast, or audio book. Each full charge allows for more than 24 hours of listening and five hours of non-stop battery life.