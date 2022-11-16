This Under-the-Radar AirPods Black Friday Sale Will Save You on Headphones & Accessories

Scroll To See More Images

AirPods can be life-changing if you’re buying them for the first time, buying them after losing one, or having your old pair break. So many mundane tasks become entertaining again when you have the ability to listen to your favorite band or podcast as you fold laundry or walk to the grocery store. So if you’ve been shopping AirPod deals, gearing up to make the big Black Friday purchase, you might be surprised to know that this unexpected retailer sells legit bundles that include brand new AirPods for less than other retailers are charging for the AirPods alone.

HSN’s early Black Friday sale lets you shop different AirPods 2nd Gen and Gen 1 bundles and accessories for seriously low prices. Plus, if you spend over $75, which you will on these deals, you’ll get free shipping. You can also take advantage of HSN’s site-wide FlexPay options which will let you take these bundles home for just $60 per month. So now that you know all the deets, let’s get into the details of each of these bundled deals — and before you ask, yes, there are multiple color options!

Apple AirPods 2nd Gen. Earbuds with Wired Case and Accessories

This first bundle includes brand new 2nd Gen. AirPods with the case that doubles as a charger. But it also includes all the accessories you need to get started in your favorite color. Choose between pink, black, red, or slate and get a silicone case for your charger, silicone attachments to the AirPods to make them colorful, a wire organizer to keep your AirPods more secure and a charging stand. Get all of this for under $180 plus free shipping.

Apple AirPods 2nd Generation w/Accessories & Voucher

This accessories bundle Includes 2nd Gen. AirPods, detachable ear hooks to keep your AirPods extra secure, an ExoPod hard case and clip and silicone sport sidekick. Plus, you’ll get an Audio Services voucher that lets you stream all your favorite music for three months for free.

Apple AirPods Pro Gen 1 Bundle Earbuds with Charging Stand

And finally, this bundle deal includes a mix of everything you see above. It has the silicone case, charging stand, wires and the audio services voucher. Grab it all for just under $300.