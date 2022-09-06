This $12 TikTok-Viral Hack Keeps Your Shower So Clean, You Won’t Have to Unclog The Drain Ever Again

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I never thought I’d be writing about my shower drain, but let me just say, it is very unwell at the moment. Although I have a silicone drain protector, it simply will not stay put no matter how many times I kick it to its intended position. I didn’t think it was that big of a deal until recently when the water stopped draining immediately thanks to excess hair build-up. So, like any normal twenty-something who doesn’t know how to fix anything, I went to TikTok for a solution.

My top finding: Aire Allure’s Disposable Shower Drain Hair Catcher Mesh Stickers. I have seen my fair share of drain protectors since I have long hair that has been shedding quite a bit lately (another issue for another time). I’m more than ready to switch to these genius stickers because having to remove a clump of hair with toilet paper after each shower is far from ideal.

As you can see in the TikTok from @marilyn.2685 (which has over 2.3 million views), these $12 stickers are disposable so that you don’t have to waste toilet paper scooping up your strands. Simply peel off the sticker and toss it, along with your hair, in the trash. And unlike typical drain protectors, this hack is designed to stick to surfaces, even with so much water raining down. The brand claims it can stay in place for several weeks, whether you have a metal, plastic or tile tub.

Ditch the silicone stoppers that slip, slide and don’t actually do anything to protect your drains. Aire Allure’s Disposable Shower Drain Hair Catcher Mesh Stickers won’t budge or have you spending loads of cash on drain-clearing chemicals or plumber visits.

RELATED: Shoppers Say This $8 Scalp Massager Helps Hair Grow ‘A Lot Faster’ & Controls Dandruff

With these mesh stickers, you can put an end to shower drain clogs that take a huge chunk out of your paycheck. This solution only takes a few seconds to stick over your drain and then remove once full. You also don’t have to stress about cleaning anything because they’re completely disposable. My silicone drain protector has gotten embarrassingly grimy, so I’ll definitely be adding these handy stickers to my cart.

At this point, you might be wondering if they’re actually worth the buy, because, after all, they’re just stickers. Amazon shoppers have some strong opinions and the consensus is that yes, you should order a box right after you read this article.

“My husband kept kicking away the loose drain cover I had put over the drain. He didn’t like showering in an inch of water. Of course, the drain kept stopping up,” explained one shopper. “I ordered this drain screen which is practically invisible and it works great. The adherence is superior and not hard to remove. He’s never even noticed it! And I no longer have a problem with the drain stopping up.”

Be sure to replace the sticker every two to three weeks (or as necessary), per the brand. Simple enough, right?

“These are by far the best drain covers that I have tried in the shower,” wrote another five-star reviewer. “Easy to apply; you simply stick them on. They have a strong adhesive, catch all the hair and simply peel to remove and dispose of.”

For a sanitary, convenient and cost-effective solution that doesn’t require any cleaning on your part (bless), shop the $12 Disposable Shower Drain Hair Catcher Mesh Stickers.