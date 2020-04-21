Airbnb’s Online Experiences Let You Take Fun Trips Without Ever Leaving Home

Though most of us would rather not be confined to our homes, unable to travel and explore the world, technology has made it easier—now more than ever—to enjoy cultural experiences and fun activities from different countries without even getting up from the couch. Sure, nothing is the same as traipsing through the unknown with a backpack and a traveling buddy, but rather than sit and wallow about the fact that you can’t go anywhere physically right now, take advantage of the places you can go virtually. Right now, Airbnb’s online experiences are a great way to explore the world while sitting at home. Typically, Airbnb offers in-person experiences ranging from mountain climbing to cooking classes, but because most of the world is required to stay at home, they’ve adjusted their offerings and brought them online.

This is the perfect time to brush up on drawing skills you never have time for, or ease your mind by immersing yourself in a guided meditation with sheep. There are so many things to do, learn and experience—and you can do it all without leaving your house. The Earth is full of people who want to teach and help you gain a better understanding of different cultures, skills and even your innermost self. While we can’t physically explore the world right now, we can still engage with those around us and create a closer and more mindful society. So go ahead and take a virtual trip or two—or even turn into a virtual date night. You never know what you might discover by yourself or with a loved one.

1. Drink & Draw

This 1.5-hour drinking and drawing experience is the perfect opportunity to brush up on some art skills—or form them for the first time. Live from Lisbon and the British countryside, your hosts will lead you through their virtual studios and take you through virtual drawing exercises and games.

2. Personal Astrology Workshop

If you’re looking to dive into what, exactly, your birth chart means in terms of astrology, this personal astrology workshop is definitely the perfect online experience for you. Your host will go into depth with you about astrology, how it pertains to your life and help you understand your own astrological energies.

3. Guided Meditation With Sleepy Sheep

The perfect combination of relaxing and absolutely adorable, this guided meditation with sheep online experience is a true treat. Meet Hamish, Dougal, Benny and Lochie the sheep—characterized as mischievous!—and explore some breathing exercises as well.

4. Wine Class With A Cool Wine Expert

Grab some wine (and cheese if you have it) and get ready to gain all the knowledge you need to make you a better wine buyer. By learning about how wines differ in taste and the way they’re made, you’ll be able to choose your own wines more effectively later on.

5. Unleash The Inner Vixen

Step onto the (virtual) stage and unleash your inner vixen with this online burlesque class. The host will take you through her personally created program, “Vixen DeVille’s Core Concepts of Burlesque,” and help you enhance your confidence while learning techniques of burlesque dancers.

