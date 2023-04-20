The 7 Best Airbnbs in New York City—From Little Italy to Williamsburg

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

After moving to New York City, I can finally say I understand why people love it here. It’s the city that never sleeps. It’s the hustle and bustle of Manhattan, but also the charm of Brooklyn. It’s the never-ending streets of modern skyscrapers, as well as the single-file lines of quaint, old brownstones. At all hours of the day, there are so many things to see and do in New York City, making it a top destination for millions of travelers. But while the Big Apple can seem super exciting to visit, it can sometimes feel daunting. Where do you even start? A hotel? A friend’s couch? If it were up to me, I’d book an Airbnb.

The options go on and on and on, but I’ve gathered seven of the best Airbnbs in New York City so that you don’t have to do all the scrolling yourself. If you’re hoping to be at the center of Manhattan, I handpicked cozy abodes in Little Italy and Chinatown. But if you want a change of pace and a little less noise, check in at any of the Brooklyn apartments on this list.

In terms of price, there are options for those trying to stay around $200 a night, though there are also spaces for guests who are down to splurge on a penthouse. The Airbnbs in New York City truly run the gamut, and we’re sure you’ll find one on this list that ticks off all your boxes. Happy booking!

RELATED: 6 Themed Airbnb Rentals In America For An Aesthetic AF Getaway

Beautiful Penthouse Suite in Brooklyn, New York (Dumbo)

Price: $414/night

Space: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

Superhost: Yes

Rating: 4.91 stars (215 reviews)

Are good views at the top of your checklist? Book this penthouse suite that’s located in the heart of Dumbo and offers gorgeous skyline views (hello, Instagram stories!). It has a spacious, open floor plan and modern details that make the Airbnb feel super luxurious. Oh, and the hot tub in the middle of the room? Pour yourself a glass of wine while chilling in the tub and enjoying the sunset—perfect for your next romantic NYC getaway!

“The photos didn’t even touch the magnificence of the view. Totally breathtaking. We didn’t close the blinds. Great area and amenities,” raved one guest.

Sonder Battery Park in New York, New York (Battery Park)

Price: $313/night

Space: Studio, 1 bathroom

Superhost: No

Rating: 4.72 stars (1,903 reviews)

If you’re traveling to NYC on a solo trip and don’t need a whole lot of space, go with this studio apartment in Battery Park. It’s in a fancy schmancy building that gives you access to a co-working space, two lounge spaces, a rooftop, a music studio, a golf simulator room, a gym and a seasonal rooftop pool. All of these amenities definitely make it worth $290 a night. Plus, Battery Park is close to the New York Stock Exchange, Wall Street and One World Trade Center.

“Such a nice room and location. One of the most spacious rooms I’ve stayed in, in the city,” wrote one reviewer. “It was a quiet neighborhood, very peaceful and also very close to the subway. Would love to come back.”

Entire 1 Bedroom Unit in New York, New York (Upper West Side)

Price: $438/night

Space: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

Superhost: Yes

Rating: 5 stars (11 reviews)

For those who seek a more residential neighborhood, shimmy on over to the Upper West Side and stay in this one-bedroom apartment. You’ll be among quieter streets lined with beautiful brownstones, which can be such a nice escape from the buzzing streets in the center of Manhattan. This unit might have a heftier price tag, but that’s because it’s in a modern building that offers a gym, terrace, BBQ, working space and children’s play area. Whole Foods and Target are just downstairs, too, so you don’t have to wander far to find everything you might need during your stay. You even get an in-unit washer dryer situation and plenty of closet space, which are every local’s dream. The American Museum of Natural History and Central Park are also right in your backyard.

“Terrific apartment! Clean and modern with a fantastic view. A great deal for the price. We would definitely book again,” raved one guest.

Studio in Brooklyn, New York (Williamsburg)

Price: $226/night

Space: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

Superhost: Yes

Rating: 4.77 stars (30 reviews)

I always say all the cool kids live in Williamsburg. Even if you’re only visiting, it’s the hip place to be these days. Fill your schedule with trendy cafes, bars, restaurants and shops. Squeeze in some time basking in the sun by the water at Domino Park, and maybe throw in a few thrift shops as well. Once you’re done exploring this neighborhood, come back to this recently renovated apartment that’s only one block away from Domino Park. It can host up to four guests since it has one queen bed, one twin bed and one sofa bed that opens up.

“Just as it looks in the pictures; clean, modern, cool. Perfect location for a city break in NY. Hosts are amazing, super responsive and friendly. You can stop your searching, this is the spot for you,” wrote one reviewer.

Sun Drenched Renovated Studio in New York, New York (Little Italy and Chinatown)

Price: $239/night

Space: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

Superhost: Yes

Rating: 4.85 stars (46 reviews)

This newly renovated studio is the perfect space for a solo traveler or a pair. It has a queen-sized mattress, a newly renovated bathroom and skyline views. It’s also in the middle of bustling Little Italy and Chinatown (shoutout to all my foodies!). If you don’t mind six flights of stairs, book this bright, chic apartment.

“Linda‘s place is a true gem. It’s cozy, clean, well-equipped, tastefully designed, and incredibly peaceful and quiet – even more so considering the fact that it is located in the buzzing and beating heart of Little Italy,” wrote one guest. “Linda is kind-hearted, very responsive, and absolutely trustworthy. Can only recommend and would love to be back anytime!”

Beautiful, Spacious, Sunlit Condo in Brooklyn, New York (Williamsburg)

Price: $220/night

Space: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

Superhost: Yes

Rating: 4.96 stars (28 reviews)

Of all the apartments on this list, this condo feels the homiest to me. Maybe it’s the furniture and décor, or maybe it’s the high ceilings and the abundance of natural light flooding into the space. The apartment provides in-unit laundry machines, as well as central air conditioning and heating. Other amenities to improve your stay include exercise equipment and rooftop access where you can catch the best views of the city. You’re also right next to all the action in happening Williamsburg. You’re two blocks away from Bedford Avenue (food and shops galore!) and a 10-minute stroll from McCarren Park, Domino Park and the Greenpoint neighborhood.

“Steph’s place was absolutely perfect. The apartment is clean, spacious and super well equipped, with everything you could possibly need,” wrote one reviewer. “It’s very well located, right around the corner from the L train and perfect for exploring all that Williamsburg has to offer. Would absolutely recommend and will definitely be coming back!”

Space Age Little Italy Penthouse in New York, New York (Little Italy)

Price: $424/night

Space: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

Superhost: Yes

Rating: 4.79 stars (107 reviews)

If you’re all about aesthetics, look no further than the Space Age Little Italy Penthouse. It sits on the top floor of a brand-new building that has a spacious rooftop. However, this unit also includes your own private balcony with a barbecue. The highlight of this apartment is, of course, its furniture. The host sourced all of their pieces from vintage Space Age dealers. Get ready to marvel over the pops of red, blue, yellow and green in the penthouse unit. Oh, and the bathroom and kitchen are so refined and luxurious, too. Not to mention, you have access to an in-unit washer/dryer. Location-wise, you’re within walking distance of all the trendy Manhattan neighborhoods, like Soho, Tribeca, Nolita and the Lower East Side.

“This was the best Airbnb that I have ever stayed at in my life. It was truly a Disneyland experience. Beautiful balcony and Hannah was responsive all through the process,” raved one guest. “I would recommend this place to every living relative that I have. Location was to die for.”