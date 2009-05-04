Air Kisses, Off the Menu

Richard Besser, the acting director of the Center for Disease Control has officially declared fashion kisses unhealthy. Apparently because of Swine Flu concerns, Besser recommends that people stop “giving that little kiss of greeting that they’re used to.” WHAT?!? No more air kisses?

Never one to be overly friendly, Kelly Cutrone told WWD that she doesn’t mind at all, “I’m so happy to have a medical reason to be rude to people now.”

Simon Doonan, on the other hand, has a fun alternative “It’s all about the Obama fist bump now, followed by a lot of hand washing.”

Just as long as you don’t wear one of those “fashionable” facemasks…How will you be greeting people now?

xoxo