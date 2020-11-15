11 Air Fryer Recipes To Crisp Up Your Thanksgiving Spread

Scroll To See More Images

Believe me, I’m all for a classic Thanksgiving spread, but year after year, it can start to get a little, well, boring. Classic or not, nobody likes a predictable meal! That’s why this holiday season, I’ll be spicing up my spread with a few air fryer Thanksgiving recipes. It’s 2020, and in case you haven’t noticed, we air-fry everything now.

We all know the turkey can take up quite a bit of space in the oven, so why not make some sides in your air fryer and save yourself some space, time and effort? From classics like delicious delicata squash to baked potatoes, there are tons of great options that taste just as good (or even better!) when made in your very own air fryer.

Of course, there are also some wildcard options, including (drumroll please!) turkey and stuffing egg rolls and fried stuffing balls. Yes, they both taste as good as they sound, and no, it’s not embarrassing if your mouth has already started watering. I’m in the same boat.

Oh, and if you don’t yet have an air fryer, there couldn’t be a better time to justify buying one. Personally, I’d recommend skipping right over the smaller sizes and getting an air fryer that’s also a toaster oven—I’ve had one for a year now, and I hardly ever use my actual oven anymore, because this baby does it all. It fits a ton of food, and you can use it to whip up any of the below recipes plus so much more.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

In addition to delicious sides, I’ve included a few alternatives to the classic Thanksgiving turkey—although, as you’ll see below, you can actually air-fry that, too. If you’re cooking for a smaller crowd, skip the massive bird and opt for turkey meatballs! If you’re making use of leftover turkey on Black Friday, just wait ’til you get a load of these turkey reuben patty melts.

All right, all right—I won’t tempt you any longer. Read on for 11 Thanksgiving recipes that put your air fryer to good use.

Air Fryer Baked Potatoes

No Thanksgiving meal is complete without a hearty baked potato! This year, use the air fryer for a crispy crust and tender tater inside.

Air Fryer Stuffing Balls

Why yes, I do believe that everything tastes better in fried ball form, hence my obsession with these balls of stuffing. YUM.

Air Fryer Thanksgiving Turkey

Thanksgiving turkey usually goes in the oven, but if you want to air fry yours, you can follow this recipe.

Air Fryer Everything Bagel Crescent Rolls

Why serve basic biscuits when these everything bagel crescent rolls exist???

Air Fryer Carrot Fries

Carrot fries look nice, taste great and add a pop of festive color to your Thanksgiving table. This is also a great way to revive any veggie leftovers for some Black Friday snacking.

Air Fryer Delicata Squash

Squash is a Thanksgiving essential, and you can pair these crispy slices with everything from turkey to salad.

Air Fryer Sweet Potato Fries

I cannot stress this enough: the more sweet potato options, the merrier. While I like a full potato with my meal, I’ll never say no to a handful of crispy sweet potato fries, too.

Air Fryer Turkey Meatballs

If you prefer ground turkey or just aren’t cooking a big bird for your feast, try these delicious meatballs as a different way to make your turkey the star of the show—I mean, the meal.

Air Fryer Turkey & Stuffing Egg Rolls

OK, now you’ve got my attention. What could be better than combining two Thanksgiving essentials in one crispy crust? Consider these my new show-stopper.

Air Fryer Sweet Potato Toasts

If you want a semi-healthy app option, throw these sweet potato toasts in your air fryer and top with garlic shrimp and spinach. Plus, the entire recipe is gluten-free.

Air Fryer Turkey Reuben Patty Melts

Another great option if A) you aren’t doing the whole big feast but still want turkey, B) you prefer ground turkey to the full bird, or C) you need some turkey leftovers inspo. These sandwiches are IT.