13 Air Fryer Recipes That Will Actually Make You Want to Eat Vegetables

If you don’t have an air fryer yet, I’m not sure what you’re waiting for. (And if you want to get one, you can snag one for $29.99 at Kohl’s right now!) The tabletop machines are easy to use and yield great results without all the oil required for deep-frying. Frankly, there’s not much you can’t cook in an air fryer, but air fryer vegetable recipes are an especially great choice. The hot air and oil circulates to give them a crispy outside and an al dente middle—AKA, the ultimate vegetable texture.

The air fryer vegetable recipes below are easy to follow, and run the gamut from crispy vegetable “fries” to simple roasted vegetables. Some are more basic than others, but all will make you actually want to eat more vegetables. And, whether you’re cooking for a family or just for one, all can be reheated in the air fryer or the oven as leftovers the next day.

Roasted Asian broccoli

This Asian-style “roasted” broccoli is al dente, with just enough char on the florets to be interesting. The peanut garnish is great, but totally optional.

Roasted cauliflower

Steamed cauliflower is blah, but roast it and you get sweet florets with tasty bits of caramelization.

Carrot chips

Carrots are a crowd-pleaser no matter what, but slice ’em like chips and you have a surefire winner.

Corn on the cob

If lighting up the grill isn’t an option, this air-fried corn on the cob is the next best thing.

Simple green beans

You don’t need anything but green beans, oil, and salt for this basic veggie recipe. But, a smattering of Parmesan on top will definitely work wonders.

Asparagus fries

Turning veggies into “fries” is the oldest picky eater trick in the book, but in the case of asparagus fries, it totally works.

Crispy Brussels sprouts

Brussels sprouts aren’t for everyone—no matter how you cook them, they’re going to be a little bit bitter—but this crispy, crunchy recipe is about as good as they get.

Sweet potato fries

Calling sweet potato fries a vegetable might be pushing it. But, they’re packed with fiber and vitamins, so I say why not?

Zucchini fries

These zucchini fries are coated in a crispy mixture of Panko breadcrumbs and Parmesan, so there’s really no way you can go wrong.

Garlic-Parmesan green bean fries

The Panko-Parmesan combo also works on green bean fries.

Baked sweet potatoes

Baked sweet potatoes are the best, but cranking your oven up for an hour isn’t so great. Simplify things by using an air fryer instead.

Spiced butternut squash

The thing about butternut squash is that the right spice combination makes it taste like pumpkin pie.

Avocado fries

If you thought guacamole was the best thing to ever happen to avocados, you’ve never had avocado fries.

This article was originally posted on SheKnows.