17 Air-Fryer Holiday Recipes That Are Too Good Not to Try

If you don’t already have an air fryer, make sure somebody gifts you one this holiday season. And if you do, it’s time to brainstorm some air-fryer holiday recipes to make for your next big party. Good news is the options are endless—and each one is tastier than the next.

The thing about air-fryer recipes is that the food gets crispy like deep-fried things but doesn’t require as much clean-up. And who wants to deal with kitchen clean-up when there are guests on their way over? Not me.

No matter what your reasoning, I guarantee there’s a holiday recipe that you absolutely need to try on the list below. Heck, there may be several that speak to you. Whether you’re hosting a few people or a few dozen, these easy, tasty options are bound to be a hit.

Twice-Baked Potatoes

As a side or an appetizer, these twice-baked potatoes aim to please.

Pull-Apart Garlic Bread

There’s no holiday spread that wouldn’t benefit from crispy, cheesy garlic bread.

Chicken Tenders

I know chicken tenders are a kid food, but they’re also a great holiday appetizer (for kids and adult kids).

Baked Garlic-Parsley Potatoes

If you’re doing a pot roast this year, you’ll need some crispy-skinned baked potatoes to go along with it.

Turkey Breast

Didn’t get enough turkey in November? This crispy turkey breast is perfect for an intimate holiday dinner.

Apple Pie

Apple pie in the air fryer? LOL, yep.

Glazed Ham

There are a bajillion ways to cook glazed ham, but the air-fryer will yield results that are tender on the inside, crispy on the outside.

Simple green beans

Forget green bean casserole. These simple, tasty green beans deserve a spot on your holiday spread.

Green Bean Fries

I don’t know what’s more appealing, the crispy green bean fries or the creamy dipping sauce.

Pot Roast

No interest in actually roasting your pot roast? No problem, the air-fryer knows how to do it.

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

You don’t need to be a vegetarian to appreciate just how good Buffalo cauliflower can be.

Bacon and Brown Sugar Little Smokies

Little smokies never get old. Especially when there’s bacon involved.

Jalapeño Popper Balls

Watch out, these jalapeño popper balls have a serious kick.

Crispy Brussels sprouts

No winter feast is complete without crispy Brussels sprouts. Ensure maximum crispiness by using the air-fryer.

Baked sweet potatoes

Baked sweet potatoes are a meal prep staple, but they also work great alongside huge cuts of holiday meat.

Spiced butternut squash

The only problem with this spiced butternut squash is that it’s tough to tell whether it’s dinner or dessert.

Molten Chocolate Lava Cakes

The great thing about these lava cakes is that you can make several at once, without constantly needing to babysit them in the oven.