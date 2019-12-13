StyleCaster
Share

17 Air-Fryer Holiday Recipes That Are Too Good Not to Try

What's hot
StyleCaster

17 Air-Fryer Holiday Recipes That Are Too Good Not to Try

by
17 Air-Fryer Holiday Recipes That Are Too Good Not to Try
Photo: Bitz And Giggles.

Scroll To See More Images

If you don’t already have an air fryer, make sure somebody gifts you one this holiday season. And if you do, it’s time to brainstorm some air-fryer holiday recipes to make for your next big party. Good news is the options are endless—and each one is tastier than the next.

The thing about air-fryer recipes is that the food gets crispy like deep-fried things but doesn’t require as much clean-up. And who wants to deal with kitchen clean-up when there are guests on their way over? Not me.

No matter what your reasoning, I guarantee there’s a holiday recipe that you absolutely need to try on the list below. Heck, there may be several that speak to you. Whether you’re hosting a few people or a few dozen, these easy, tasty options are bound to be a hit.

STYLECASTER | Air-Fryer Holiday Recipes for Any Party | Twice-Baked Potatoes

Upstate Ramblings.

Twice-Baked Potatoes

As a side or an appetizer, these twice-baked potatoes aim to please.

STYLECASTER | Air-Fryer Holiday Recipes for Any Party | Pull-Apart Garlic Bread

Stay Snatched.

Pull-Apart Garlic Bread

There’s no holiday spread that wouldn’t benefit from crispy, cheesy garlic bread.

STYLECASTER | Air-Fryer Holiday Recipes for Any Party | Chicken Tenders

Whole Kitchen Sink.

Chicken Tenders

I know chicken tenders are a kid food, but they’re also a great holiday appetizer (for kids and adult kids).

Air-Fryer Holiday Recipes for Any Party | Baked Garlic-Parsley Potatoes

Courtney’s Sweets.

Baked Garlic-Parsley Potatoes

If you’re doing a pot roast this year, you’ll need some crispy-skinned baked potatoes to go along with it.

STYLECASTER | Air-Fryer Holiday Recipes for Any Party | Turkey Breast

Turkey Breast

Didn’t get enough turkey in November? This crispy turkey breast is perfect for an intimate holiday dinner.

STYLECASTER | Air-Fryer Holiday Recipes for Any Party | Apple Pie

It’s All About the Yummy.

Apple Pie

Apple pie in the air fryer? LOL, yep.

STYLECASTER | Air-Fryer Holiday Recipes for Any Party | Glazed Ham

Stay Snatched.

Glazed Ham

There are a bajillion ways to cook glazed ham, but the air-fryer will yield results that are tender on the inside, crispy on the outside.

Air-Fryer Holiday Recipes for Any Party | Green Beans

Vegetarian Mama.

Simple green beans

Forget green bean casserole. These simple, tasty green beans deserve a spot on your holiday spread.

STYLECASTER | Air-Fryer Holiday Recipes for Any Party | Green Bean Fries

Domestic Superhero.

Green Bean Fries

I don’t know what’s more appealing, the crispy green bean fries or the creamy dipping sauce.

STYLECASTER | Air-Fryer Holiday Recipes for Any Party | Pot Roast

Bitz n Giggles.

Pot Roast

No interest in actually roasting your pot roast? No problem, the air-fryer knows how to do it.

STYLECASTER | Air-Fryer Holiday Recipes for Any Party | Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

Father and Us.

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

You don’t need to be a vegetarian to appreciate just how good Buffalo cauliflower can be.

STYLECASTER | Air-Fryer Holiday Recipes for Any Party | Bacon and Brown Sugar Little Smokies

This Mom’s Menu.

Bacon and Brown Sugar Little Smokies

Little smokies never get old. Especially when there’s bacon involved.

STYLECASTER | Air-Fryer Holiday Recipes for Any Party | Jalapeño Popper Balls

Life She Lives.

Jalapeño Popper Balls

Watch out, these jalapeño popper balls have a serious kick.

 

 

Air-Fryer Holiday Recipes for Any Party | Brussels Sprouts

Best Recipe Box.

Crispy Brussels sprouts

No winter feast is complete without crispy Brussels sprouts. Ensure maximum crispiness by using the air-fryer.

Air-Fryer Holiday Recipes for Any Party | Baked Sweet Potatoes

Courtney’s Sweets.

Baked sweet potatoes

Baked sweet potatoes are a meal prep staple, but they also work great alongside huge cuts of holiday meat.

STYLECASTER | Air-Fryer Holiday Recipes for Any Party | Spiced Butternut Squash

Two Sleevers.

Spiced butternut squash

The only problem with this spiced butternut squash is that it’s tough to tell whether it’s dinner or dessert.

STYLECASTER | Air-Fryer Holiday Recipes for Any Party | Molten Chocolate Lava Cakes

Momma Told Me.

Molten Chocolate Lava Cakes

The great thing about these lava cakes is that you can make several at once, without constantly needing to babysit them in the oven.

Tags:
share