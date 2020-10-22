10 Delicious Desserts You Can Make At Home In Your Air Fryer

Scroll To See More Images

Occasionally, we like to just skip over dinner and head straight to dessert. After a long day, a little dessert can help soothe your weary soul and put you in a good mood—or at least give you a sugar rush. In those times, there’s no better solution than air fryer desserts. If you don’t already have any treats on hand, these easy recipes require very little work, but produce the sweetest rewards. Before you know it, you’ll have the perfect dessert sitting in front of you. Just make sure you have a big spoon ready for eating. There are just some days that call for sweet treats and sweat treats only.

From simple air fryer churros (Drooling.) practically made for munching on after a long day to air fryer s’mores that bring all the fun of a bonfire right into your kitchen, these easy recipes are exactly what you need in your life right now. For those with a sweet tooth, these air fryer dessert recipes are about to rock your dang world. Owning an air fryer has seriously never looked so delicious.

If you’ve never owned an air fryer before, now would be the perfect time to snag one. Even if you don’t typically cook full meals for yourself, the number of desserts these beauts can help you create make it worth the investment. There are plenty of different sizes—like mini air fryers that cook enough for one or two people and larger air fryers, like this best-selling option from Instant Pot—and myriad price points from which to choose, too, so you can find the air fryer that works best for you.

The best part? The air fryer allows you to make so many incredible treats without all of the oil. This means that desserts you’d typically deep fry are made healthier—but you likely won’t even notice. For those who want to satisfy their sweet tooth craving but are trying to avoid the deep fryer, these recipes are total game-changers.

There’s no shortage of delicious and easy air fryer dessert recipes out there, but we went ahead and rounded up some of the most mouthwatering options for you to try immediately. We hope you’re hungry, because once you see these recipes, you won’t be able to resist making them all.

Air Fryer Biscuit Donuts

Using a can of buttermilk biscuits (!) and just five other ingredients, you can make these perfectly-frosted and delicious air fryer biscuit donuts. Once you taste these delicious treats, you might never go back to deep-fried again.

Air Fryer Peach Cobbler Bites

Peach cobbler is a classic (and tasty) dessert, and now you can make a healthier version of it in your air fryer. This air fryer peach cobbler bites recipe can be whipped up in about 10 minutes, making it perfect for nights when you just need a quick and easy sweet treat.

Air Fryer Churros

Now here’s a recipe I’m most likely making tonight: air fryer churros. The ingredients are all staples you likely already have in your kitchen—flour, butter, eggs, vanilla, sugar, cinnamon—so you can easily decide to make these on a whim.

Air-Fried Low-Carb Donuts

Yes, another donut option! (You can’t have too many, honestly.) This air-fried low-carb donut recipe is so easy to make and ridiculously fun to decorate. You can use whatever toppings you like on these beauts, so go wild!

Air Fryer S’mores

No campfire? No problem. These air fryer s’mores bring the party inside—but taste just as if you’d roasted them over a fire. Like any s’mores recipe, all you’ll need is three ingredients: graham crackers, marshmallows and chocolate. It’s all the nostalgia without having to leave the kitchen.

Air Fryer Brownies

Bye, oven! I don’t need you anymore thanks to this air fryer brownie recipe. All you have to do is mix together the ingredients, pour them into a pan and pop it into the air fryer for 15 minutes. It couldn’t be simpler.

Air Fryer Tropical Cheesecake Bites

Cheesecake, but with an air-fried twist. These air fryer tropical cheesecake bites feature pineapple and coconut to get the tropical flavor—and then cream cheese and wonton wrappers to finish it off. Um, yum.

Air-Baked Molten Lava Cake

Once again, we’re swapping the oven for the air fryer with this air-baked molten lava cake recipe. You still cook these beauts in ramekins, but you place those inside your air fryer rather than the over. A total game-changer.

Air Fryer Cinnamon Rolls

An air fryer dessert that you can eat for dessert or breakfast? Sign me up. These air fryer cinnamon rolls are just as good as their baked counterparts, but take much less time and effort.

Air Fryer Blueberry Pie Egg Rolls

This recipe turns classic blueberry pie into an air-fried masterpiece. You’ve never had egg rolls like these—but they’ll definitely become a staple in your kitchen once you taste them. Air fryer blueberry pie egg rolls, I think I love you.