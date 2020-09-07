10 Different Ways To Prepare Chicken In Your Air Fryer

Scroll To See More Images

For those who already own an air fryer—and if you don’t, what are you waiting for?—you’ll know that it’s a total game-changer in the kitchen. You can use it to make a fried-but-not-fried version of just about anything: vegetables, desserts, fish and, of course, chicken. Air fryer chicken recipes are one of the most popular uses for the air fryer—and for good reason.

One of the best parts about eating a chicken dish is the fact that the outside has a little bit of a crisp, but the inside is perfectly tender and delicious. By using an air fryer, you can get this same level of crispiness without the use of a deep fryer, pan or oven. All these recipes need is a little hot air.

If you’ve never used an air fryer before, allow us to explain how it works. Rather than using oil to cook your favorite foods, an air fryer uses air—set at different temperatures, similar to an oven. You can make anything from classic fried chicken to chicken wings with the push of a button, using less time than any other kitchen tool. There’s nothing quite like an air fryer, which is why your kitchen definitely needs one.

Thankfully, air fryers are now available in all sizes and prices. You can use a mini air fryer if you usually just cook for yourself or two people, or opt for a larger size if you make dinner for multiple people. While the larger air fryers are typically a bit pricier, you can usually find a good deal—like this best-selling Instant Pot air fryer for under $100. Trust us. An air fryer is worth the splurge.

Once you’re ready to cook up a storm, peruse the 10 air fryer chicken recipes below for a little inspiration. You’ll find everything from General Tso’s chicken to instructions on cooking an entire roast chicken in the air fryer. The possibilities—and meals—are endless, but they all begin with one must-have tool: the air fryer. Bon appetit!

1. Air-Fried General Tso’s Chicken

This air fryer General Tso’s chicken might just be better than your weekly take-out. At the very least, it’s just as good and healthier—considering the recipe uses air instead of oil to make the chicken crispy.

2. Air Fryer Chicken Parmesan

If you’re looking for a new dish for date nights at home or something that gives your weeknight menu an Italian flare, this air fryer chicken parmesan recipe is definitely a great option. With crispy fried chicken and fresh ingredients like tomatoes and basil, you can’t go wrong.

3. Air Fryer Chicken Tenders

Ah, we love a classic. These air fryer chicken tenders are bound to become a staple in your home—and you can feel good about the fact that they’re not deep fried, too.

4. Air Fryer Chicken Wings

Whether it’s for game day or just a weeknight treat, these air fryer chicken wings are sure to be a hit. You’ll get the same crisp without all the grease—and that’s truly a win-win situation.

5. Air Fryer Chicken Taquitos

Take taco Tuesday up a notch with these air fryer chicken taquitos. You can use corn or flour tortillas, depending on your preference, and whip out your trusty slow cooker to cook the shredded chicken.

6. Air Fryer Korean Fried Chicken

If you’ve never had Korean fried chicken, you’re going to want to try this air fryer recipe ASAP. While it won’t be exactly the same as ordering it at a restaurant (These are air-fried instead of deep-fried), they’re still totally delicious.

7. Air Fryer Lemon Chicken

Calling all citrus-lovers, this air fryer lemon chicken recipe is for you. It only uses four ingredients, too, so this is one weeknight meal that’s ridiculously easy and tasty.

8. Air Fryer Roast Chicken

You’ll need a larger air fryer for this one, folks. Making a roast chicken in the air fryer is a total game-changer. You end up with a crispy skin and it only takes an hour before you’ve got a whole chicken ready for plating.

9. Air Fryer Chicken Thighs

If you’re on a budget, try this air fryer chicken thighs recipe. Chicken thighs are one of the cheapest cuts of chicken you can buy, and they taste absolutely delicious—for less!

10. Air Fryer Frozen Chicken Breast

For those who always keep a bag of frozen chicken breasts in their freezer, they can easily be cooked in the air fryer. It only takes about 25 minutes before you have your air-fried chicken breasts ready to serve. It’s the easy weeknight meal you deserve.