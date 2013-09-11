Want: A Grid-Print Kimono Jacket For Fall Like Blogger Aimee Song’s

What: The Lakehouse Check Print Kimono Jacket from Finders Keepers.

Why: We’re loving the kimono cut of this transitional item, and we’re all about the print: It’s eye-catching and cool, but not overbearing. Plus, it’ll match everything in your closet.

How: Right now, swap the tie-belt for a statement belt and wear it as a dress during the warmer leading into fall. When jacket time comes, pair it with a great printed cropped trouser for a pattern juxtaposition to keep things interesting and street style ready. Check out Song of Style blogger Aimee Song’s grid-print jacket that got her snapped during Fashion Week for the street style section in Vogue.

Lakehouse Kimono Check Print Jacket, $229 from Finders Keepers.