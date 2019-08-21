Aidy Bryant Just Released Her Own Plus-Size Clothing Line, and It Totally Looks Like Her Adorable ‘Shrill’ Outfits

Scroll To See More Images

Back in the spring of 2019, Saturday Night Live actress Aidy Bryant blessed our screens with her Hulu show Shrill. Right after the show aired, though, fans were disheartened to learn that so many of the Shrill costumes had to be custom made, because brands just didn’t carry extended sizes in the clothing that the show needed. Taking things into her own hands, Aidy Bryant just launched a clothing line called Pauline. The collection features plus-size dresses very similar to the ones Bryant’s character in Shrill wears—and styles Bryant wears in her own life, as well. Basically, the line is a perfect combination of both Bryant’s personal style and the costumes from her show. Shrill fans: Unite. Now we can all dress like Annie.

In case you haven’t watched it (Why not?!), Shrill focuses on a woman named Annie (played by Bryant) who constantly fights battles with others regarding her weight—but aims to live the life she’s always wanted without compromising who she is or what she looks like. Annie has some of her own issues to work through, of course, but her clothes throughout the show are absolutely top notch. Now, we can all get a little taste of that style without having to scavenge for plus sizes.

The collection features three different dresses all available in sizes 12-28. They’re so totally reminiscent of the dresses Annie wears in Shrill, and I love it. From a simple blue frock you could totally wear paired with any accessory ever to a striped dress I’m dying to wear with my favorite sneakers, this clothing line is a breath of fresh air. I’ve always loved Aidy Bryant, and this is just the cherry on top. You can shop all three dresses below—and good luck not purchasing all three. Meanwhile, I’ll just be staring at these beautiful looks until the second season of Shrill premieres.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.