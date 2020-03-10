Aidy Bryant’s Poofy Simone Rocha Dress Is the Spring Look We All Deserve

Scroll To See More Images

Anyone who knows me knows I am a huge (huge!) Aidy Bryant stan. The SNL actress and creator/star of Shrill is an inspiration in every sense of the word. Her unique humor and style have won my heart a million times over, and it just gets better every day. On Monday night, while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Aidy Bryant’s dress proved just how sartorially skilled and relevant the actress is. Bryant always has a specific flare she brings to her outfits—which are mostly dresses—and this time was no different. Aidy Bryant could probably wear a paper bag, and I’d call it fashion, but in this case, this look is truly a spring dream.

While talking to Jimmy Kimmel about Shrill and SNL, Aidy Bryant wore a seriously perfect Simone Rocha dress. Picture spring in dress form, and that’s this exact outfit. The trendy puffy sleeves and light green hue only added to the excellence of this frock. Aidy Bryant has worn a lot of dresses in her time, but this one might just be my new favorite.

So often I realize that there are far too few plus-size celebrities sharing their impeccable style with the world. Aidy Bryant is truly breaking barriers not only with her shows, but with her fashion. When Hollywood puts stars like Bryant in the spotlight, we all get to see an incredible talent, amazing style and a reminder that every body type is iconic. I hope to see more celebrities who look like me (and Aidy Bryant) up on the big screen, on our televisions and in gorgeous looks—because representation really does matter. For today, though, I’ll just obsess over this Simone Rocha dress and attempt to save up to get the look myself.

Of course, for those of you with a little extra cash, you can shop the same Simone Rocha dress worn by Aidy Bryant below. Let’s all go out into the world dressed like the SNL star, please!

